Timberwolves Player Ratings: Defense, Depth Fuel Statement Win Over Nuggets To Climb To 4th In West

The Timberwolves utilized all their weapons on Sunday afternoon to defeat the Nuggets 117-108 and climb up to the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks with head coach Chris Finch during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves outworked and out-executed the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota shot 54.1% from the field, forced 13 steals, and turned defense into 30 fast-break points in a 117-108 win. While Denver dominated the paint and got a monster night from Nikola Jokic, the Wolves’ ball movement (33 assists) and perimeter shooting (38.9% from three) proved to be the difference.

This was one of those balanced performances where no one forced the issue. The starters set the tone, the bench gave a serious jolt, and Minnesota controlled nearly 70% of the game. When things tightened late, they completely executed. Now, onto the Timberwolves player ratings, because there were a ton of strong performances from them.

 

Anthony Edwards: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-19 FG, 3-9 3PT, 0-2 FT, 39 MIN

Anthony Edwards didn’t explode, but he controlled key stretches. His shot selection was disciplined, and he let the game come to him instead of forcing hero-ball possessions. The defensive activity stood out – two blocks and multiple strong contests. The missed free throws are the only real blemish.

 

Jaden McDaniels: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 9-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

McDaniels was hyper-efficient and disruptive defensively. He attacked closeouts decisively and finished through contact. Even without hitting from three, he found ways to score inside the arc. His defense on Denver’s wings helped set the tone early.

 

Bones Hyland: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 16 MIN

Bones only played 16 minutes in the game, but he was able to completely change the energy of the game.

 

Donte DiVincenzo: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 5-10 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-3 FT, 36 MIN

DiVincenzo spaced the floor beautifully. Five threes on ten attempts forced Denver to stay attached defensively, opening lanes for Edwards and Randle. His defensive activity and zero turnovers made this a quietly clean performance.

 

Julius Randle: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-5 FT, 32 MIN

Julius Randle played within the flow of the offense. Seven assists show how willing he was to move the ball instead of hunting shots. He rebounded well and contributed defensively. The efficiency wasn’t spectacular, but the all-around impact was steady.

 

Rudy Gobert: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 38 MIN

Rudy Gobert‘s movement was dominant in this game. After claiming 15 rebounds, including 5 offensive, he moved Minnesota into the extra possession zone, and his defensive presence was the wall that kept the offense stagnant. Despite Jokic being able to score at will, Gobert was the wall in hindering defensive presence.

 

Naz Reid: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-1 FT, 26 MIN

Still battling against other Reid front Zone defenders, he used great positioning to score a few solid strategic interior moves to engage in top-scoring initiatives. Since he was inefficient in his top scoring, he was also able to provide defence, and in tack, this helped Minnesota ton.

 

Ayo Dosunmu: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 21 MIN

Dosunmu created solid chances for the team, even though he had some turnovers. He moved the ball quickly, played good defense, and had solid hustle, which started a lot of great momentum for the team.

