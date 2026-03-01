Lakers vs. Kings Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 1, at 9:30 PM ET.

The Lakers are 35-24 and sixth in the West, while the Kings are 14-47 and 15th.

The home-road split matters here: the Lakers are 16-12 at home, and the Kings are 5-27 on the road.

The Lakers’ last game was a 129-101 win over the Warriors last night. The Kings last played Thursday, a 130-121 win over the Mavericks.

These teams have already seen plenty of each other: the Lakers won on Oct. 26 and Dec. 28, and the Kings won 124-112 on Jan. 12, so the Lakers lead the season series 2-1.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic is averaging 32.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, while Austin Reaves is at 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field. Russell Westbrook is producing 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field.

LeBron James is questionable, and the Kings have multiple starters out for the season, which shifts the margin for error in a hurry.

Injury Report

Lakers

LeBron James: Questionable (left foot arthritis)

Kings

Domantas Sabonis: Out (left knee meniscus repair)

Zach LaVine: Out (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray: Out (left ankle sprain)

De’Andre Hunter: Out (left eye retinal repair)

Dylan Cardwell: Out (left ankle sprain)

Isaiah Stevens: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The cleanest Lakers edge is shot quality. They lead the league at 49.9% from the field (1st) and still score 115.7 points per game (14th). That efficiency profile matters against a Kings defense giving up 121.1 points per game (28th), because it reduces the “hot shooting” requirement to build a lead.

The Lakers also win games at the rim and at the line more consistently than most teams. They score 51.6 points in the paint per game (9th) and get to the stripe 26.6 times per game (1st). In this matchup, that’s the simplest path to stable offense: paint touches, fouls, and free points without needing to chase variance.

From three, the Lakers aren’t a volume team, but they’re good enough to punish mistakes. They take 33.4 threes per game (24th) and hit 35.4% (17th). The Kings are at the bottom of the league in attempts (30.2, 30th) and accuracy (33.8%, 29th), so the Lakers can win with twos and free throws and still be fine if they simply hit the open ones.

Tempo is another subtle Lakers helper. They play at 101.6 possessions per game (23rd), and that slower environment tends to favor the cleaner half-court team. The Kings are 29th in scoring at 110.4 points per game, and in a game with fewer possessions, it gets harder to “steal” a win through chaos alone.

Why The Kings Have The Advantage

If the Kings are going to keep this close, it starts with second chances. They grab 11.2 offensive rebounds per game (18th), while the Lakers are at 9.5 (27th). That matters because it’s the easiest way for a lower-ranked offense to manufacture points without needing pristine half-court execution.

The Kings also have a workable “messy game” profile. They average 8.4 steals per game (17th) and force 14.2 opponent turnovers per game (16th). The Lakers aren’t a disaster there, but if their ball security slips, the Kings can create the kind of live-ball possessions that swing quarters fast.

On their own offense, the Kings’ best path is simply not giving possessions away. They commit 14.4 turnovers per game (13th), slightly better than the Lakers (14.6, 17th). When they beat the Mavericks 130-121, they only had five turnovers, which is the kind of possession discipline they need to repeat to give themselves a chance.

The pace angle is modest but real. The Kings play faster than the Lakers (103.5 possessions, 19th, vs. 101.6, 23rd). In this matchup, that is basically a bet on early offense: get shots up before the Lakers get set, and avoid letting the game settle into a half-court script where the Lakers’ shot quality tends to win out.

X-Factors

Luke Kennard is the Lakers’ spacing pressure point. Kennard is giving them 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and he’s hitting 49.1% from three. If he’s clean on catch-and-shoot chances, the Kings’ help rules get tighter, and the Lakers’ paint game gets even easier. If he’s quiet, the Kings can load up more aggressively and try to win possessions with chaos.

Jake LaRavia is the “connective tissue” piece. LaRavia is contributing 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, and his value is that he can defend, run, and keep the ball moving when the floor tilts toward Doncic. If LaRavia is making quick reads and finishing in transition, the Lakers can stack stops into points without needing a perfect half-court rhythm.

Deandre Ayton is the quiet swing in the possession battle. Ayton is at 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 66.2% from the field, and the Lakers need him to end Kings possessions with rebounds. If Ayton controls the defensive glass, it takes away the Kings’ cleanest path to extra points and forces them to score “normally” against a set defense.

Precious Achiuwa has to be the Kings’ energy engine again. Achiuwa is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, and he just went for a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds against the Mavericks. If he brings that same physicality on the glass and turns broken possessions into points, the Kings can keep the scoreboard from getting away early.

Maxime Raynaud is the other big who can change the game shape. Raynaud is at 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds on 55.2% shooting, and his job is creating finishing and rebounding production that survives the matchup. If Raynaud can score on short rolls and win a few second-chance possessions, the Kings can create enough offense to stay within striking distance.

Prediction

I’m taking the Lakers. They lead the league in field goal percentage, and the matchup is against a lackluster Kings defense, allowing 121.1 points per game, while also missing some key starters and rotation pieces with Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and De’Andre Hunter. If the Lakers keep the turnover problems from snowballing, the squad-quality gap should decide it.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Kings 106