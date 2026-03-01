LeBron James: “I Could Shoot 0.0% From 3 And I’ll Believe I’ll Make The Next One”

LeBron James shrugs off shooting slump after statement win over Warriors.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After the Lakers’ 129–101 win over the Warriors, LeBron James was asked about his recent three-point slump. Over the previous 10 games, he had shot just 19.5% from beyond the arc. Against Golden State, he responded by knocking down 4 of 6 from deep in a controlled 22-point, 9-assist performance.

His answer was simple and revealing.

“I’m comfortable with every shot I take. I could shoot 0.0% from three, and I’ll believe I’ll make the next one. I’ve been playing ball my whole life. I’m not much of a numbers guy, to be honest.”

That mindset has defined LeBron for two decades. Yet the numbers do tell a story this season.

He is shooting 31.1% from three, the third-worst mark of his career. He is attempting 4.6 threes per game and making 1.4. That decline stands out even more when compared to the previous two seasons. In 2024–25, he shot 37.6% on 5.7 attempts per game, making 2.1. The year before that, he connected on 41.0% from distance on 5.1 attempts, again averaging 2.1 makes per game. The regression has been sharp.

Team context matters. The Lakers rank 17th in the league in three-point percentage at 35.4%. They attempt 33.4 threes per game, 24th in the NBA, and make 11.8 per game, which ranks 23rd. This is not a high-volume, high-efficiency shooting team. When LeBron’s jumper dips, the spacing shrinks even further.

There is also a notable split tied to Luka Doncic’s arrival. Since Luka Doncic joined the roster last season, LeBron has shot 33.0% from three across 58 games. Before Luka arrived, he was shooting 39.2% over a 47-game stretch. The shift suggests role and rhythm adjustments. With another primary ball handler controlling possessions, LeBron’s catch-and-shoot rhythm has fluctuated.

Against Golden State, however, the shot looked clean. The Lakers shot 19 of 41 from three as a team, a blistering 46.3%. LeBron and Luka combined to hit 8 threes, stretching a Warriors defense that never recovered. The result was a wire-to-wire dismantling.

At 41, LeBron is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, the lowest minutes average of his career. The efficiency from deep may not match last season, but his willingness to take the shot remains unchanged. That confidence is not statistical. It is experiential.

For most players, a prolonged slump changes shot selection. For LeBron, it does not. He has rebuilt his jumper multiple times across eras. Early in his career, defenses dared him to shoot. In Miami, he refined his mechanics. In Cleveland’s second stint, he extended his range. In Los Angeles, he evolved into a credible high-volume threat, especially in 2023 and 2024.

For a player whose career has been dissected through percentages and advanced metrics, that statement is less about denial and more about identity. LeBron has always trusted repetition over noise. And on nights like the Warriors game, when the jumper falls, and the Lakers look balanced, that belief feels justified.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Colin Cowherd Calls LeBron James’ Lakers’ Era A Hollywood Marriage Gone Wrong
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like