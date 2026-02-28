LeBron James’ Former Teammate Rips Deandre Ayton: “Master Of Nothing”

Channing Frye brutally disses Deandre Ayton.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton had an impressive start to life with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his stock is at an all-time low now. Ayton has been struggling on the court, and he has now made matters worse with his recent comments.

Following a rare 21-point, 13-rebound outing against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Ayton claimed the Lakers are trying to turn him into Clint Capela. The 27-year-old isn’t happy with his role in the offense primarily being just catching lobs, as has been the case for Capela, and he has been blasted for those remarks.

Capela has fired back at Ayton, and now Channing Frye, LeBron James‘ former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the latest to go after him. Frye roasted the big man and gave him a reality check on the Road Trippin’ Show.

“Deandre Ayton is a master of nothing,” Frye said. “In what world do I throw Deandre Ayton the basketball when I have f***ing Austin Reaves, LeBron, and Luka [Doncic]? Stop it. You’re going to get JJ Redick fired. Who’s running those plays? What? When have you seen consistency from the man?

“You’ve never seen it,” Frye continued. “So, him saying, ‘They want me to be Clint Capela.’ Yeah, b****, he’s averaged a double-double for the majority of his career. Hear me out. I just think that’s ridiculous that you think you’re this magical thing on a championship-contending team when you haven’t shown that you could do the basics every single night. Defend, rim run, rebound. He hasn’t shown that he can do that.”

Now, to be fair to Ayton, he has averaged a double-double over the course of his career as well. In fact, this season is the first in which he hasn’t done it.

In his first seven seasons in the NBA, Ayton averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He isn’t rebounding quite as well for the Lakers, putting up 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Rebounding isn’t the only area where Ayton hasn’t been great, though. The general effort level has been low, and he has come under fire in the past as well for having a low motor. Ayton has struggled defensively, too. He was never really viewed as a good defender, but has been a bit worse than you’d have thought he’d be.

Like Ayton, Frye once starred for the University of Arizona, and he is extremely disappointed by what he has seen from a fellow former Wildcat.

“People don’t just let you go,” Frye stated. “You’re [a] 7-foot number one pick, and people can’t wait for you to leave. Again, this was the biggest issue at the beginning of the year. Your ego got to stay away. There’s already enough egos. I’m just tired of hearing it. A team is already struggling defensively. How the f*** are you struggling defensively if you’re their defensive anchor?”

It is true that teams have been more than willing to get rid of Ayton. The Phoenix Suns had selected him with the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and they traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023 for a package centered around Jusuf Nurkic.

Just two years later, in 2025, the Trail Blazers bought out Ayton’s contract, seemingly because they were unable to find a team willing to trade for him. The Lakers then snapped him up on a two-year, $16.6 million contract, and it was looking like a bargain at one point. That’s no longer the case now, and they might be looking to ship him out of town in the summer, if he opts into his player option for 2026-27.

ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
