Deandre Ayton Slams Lakers And His Teammates For Trying To Turn Him Into Clint Capela

Tension is beginning to surface inside the Los Angeles Lakers’ locker room, and this time it centers on Deandre Ayton’s role within the offense.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Ayton voiced clear frustration following the Lakers’ 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, a game in which he was far from the problem. The 27-year-old center delivered one of his most efficient performances in weeks, finishing with 21 points on 8-11 shooting from the field while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Against a physical Orlando front line featuring Wendell Carter Jr., Paolo Banchero, and Jonathan Isaac, Ayton provided the Lakers with interior activity, rim pressure, and second-chance presence that had been inconsistent in recent weeks.

When asked whether his effort led to more touches, Ayton initially kept his response measured.

“The ball finds energy. They believe in me when I’m down there sealing, and they see me running hard to the rim and crashing, they reward me.”

Yet as he walked back toward the showers, the tone shifted. Loud enough for the room to hear, Ayton expressed what he truly felt.

“They’re trying to make me Clint Capela. I’m not no Clint Capela.”

The remark was pointed. Capela built his reputation as a rim-running, lob-catching center during his prime with the Houston Rockets, thriving as a vertical spacer alongside ball-dominant creators. Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, clearly believes his offensive ceiling extends beyond being reduced to a screen setter and dive man.

That tension is amplified by how the closing sequence unfolded. While much of the attention from the loss focused on Luka Doncic passing up an open look before LeBron James’ desperation heave, the possession itself highlighted Ayton’s current role. Out of the timeout, he sprinted from the backcourt to set a firm screen on Anthony Black, freeing Doncic for the catch.

The execution was precise, but the responsibility, though, was minimal. For a player drafted ahead of Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, and Jalen Brunson, functioning primarily as a late-game screener underscores the disconnect between potential and reality.

The statistical arc of Ayton’s season further fuels the frustration. Through his first 22 games prior to December 14th, he averaged 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while producing eight games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, establishing himself as a consistent interior presence within the offense.

Since then, across 27 games, those numbers have dipped to 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, with only three 20 and 10 performances in that stretch, reflecting both reduced involvement and fluctuating aggression.

For the season overall, Ayton is averaging 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 66.7% from the field across 49 appearances, along with 17 double-doubles. The efficiency suggests he remains productive when touches come his way, yet the volume and rhythm have not consistently mirrored that early-season stretch, reinforcing his belief that his role has narrowed rather than expanded.

There have also been visible signs of friction. In a recent matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Ayton finished with nine points and 11 rebounds on 4 for 16 shooting, missing several point-blank looks, including a lob attempt that drew visible frustration from Doncic.

Cameras have caught LeBron James staring him down after defensive lapses, and head coach JJ Redick has pulled him early in games for lack of effort, once closing with Jaxson Hayes and later offering a blunt explanation that the decision was about energy.

That tension also carries contractual implications. Ayton holds a player option worth $8,104,000, a figure that places the decision squarely in his hands this offseason. Should he choose to test the market or should the Lakers decide to pivot, replacing him would not present significant difficulty.

Luka remains one of the most attractive superstars in the league to play alongside, and Los Angeles continues to project substantial cap flexibility. With abundant financial room and the natural pull of the franchise, the Lakers would have multiple pathways to reconfigure the center position if necessary. Ayton’s talent is undeniable, but in a system built around elite perimeter creators, fit may ultimately matter more than pedigree.

The question now is whether that notch involves expanded offensive responsibility or further acceptance of a rim-running archetype. Ayton’s talent profile, including a 7-foot-5 wingspan and elite vertical explosiveness, makes him naturally suited for pick-and-roll finishing. At the same time, his draft status and early career production have shaped expectations of a more versatile scoring hub.

As the Lakers sit at 34-23, sixth in the Western Conference, clarity will be required. Ayton’s performance against Orlando reinforced what he can provide when engaged and consistently involved. His public frustration, though, suggests the disconnect between self-perception and organizational vision is widening at a delicate point in the season.