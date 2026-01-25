Luka Doncic Was Visibly Frustrated After Deandre Ayton Missed Easy Lob

Luka Doncic showed visible frustration after Deandre Ayton failed to convert a lob attempt.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers may have picked up a key win tonight (116-110), but one moment from the game is sticking out well after the final buzzer. The play in question involved Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton, who are in the middle of their first season together.

After running on a fast break, Doncic threw it up to Ayton for an easy lob at the rim. Somehow, he failed to generate enough lift and smoke the attempt in front of everyone. Fans couldn’t help but notice Luka’s obvious frustration in the moment, as he can be seen running toward the tunnel in a fit of disbelief.

What’s even worse is that the same thing happened again in the second half. This time, it was a pass from LeBron James that he failed to bring down.

Ayton has become one of the biggest stories of the season for LA. He was added this summer to provide key support in the frontcourt, but his effort and intensity have been inconsistent. Impact and focus have varied from game to game, and then he has plays like this that cost the Lakers easy points.

Ultimately, Ayton’s shortcomings are becoming a source of major frustration for the Lakers, and it’s getting harder and harder for Luka to keep his cool on the floor. His play has been a big problem for them, and head coach JJ Redick has responded by decreasing Ayton’s minutes and role.

Tonight, with a final statline of nine points, 11 rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and one block on 25.0% shooting, Ayton was a team-worst -12 in 23 minutes. In a recurring theme this season, he didn’t play down the stretch of the game, with Redick preferring Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Lakers managed to win the game tonight, but there are lingering problems they need to address this season. Besides defense and shooting, the lack of effort from guys like Ayton is dragging the entire team down and threatens to split the locker room. Head coach JJ Redick has tried to spark more inspired play from the Lakers, but it’s still a work in progress.

Sadly, with limited options at center, the Lakers have no choice but to play Ayton, and it’s clear now that he’s not the ideal big man to pair with Luka Doncic. With averages of 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 68.1% shooting this season, Ayton’s production is fine on paper, but Luka wants a more dependable option under the rim.

Nico Martinez
