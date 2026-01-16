Former Laker Explains Why Deandre Ayton Doesn’t Fit Next To Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers added Deandre Ayton in the offseason with the intention of pairing their superstar Luka Doncic with a reliable big man in pick-and-roll situations. While this plan initially had merit, the results haven’t been as promising.

Deandre Ayton has struggled to be an impactful player, especially when the team needs him most. While several sources have outlined why he hasn’t been effective in L.A., former Lakers forward Markieff Morris highlighted why he doesn’t fit next to Luka Doncic on the “Morris Code Show.”

“First of all, he doesn’t play hard,” Morris started. “[You’ve got to] get down & dirty with Luka on your f*****g team. Protecting the rim, being able to talk, set good screens. Basically a sacrificial big. That’s why he (Luka) played so well with Lively. That’s why he played so well with Gafford. They were sacrificial bigs… When they got Ayton, that’s not that big.”

Morris’ statement makes sense when factoring in the kind of players Luka Doncic was surrounded with in Dallas. When paired with so-called “sacrificial bigs,” Doncic managed to bring out the best in these players while also yielding positive results for his team.

“Jackson Hayes, I like him better,” Morris continued. “He’s better with Luka than Ayton is because he’s willing to sacrifice his game, play above the rim, try to block shots, and do all the little s**t to be able to get paid. But they [Lakers] are not putting the effort into making him that type of player.”

Ayton’s frustrations with not getting enough touches have been noted. Although this aspect has also led to the big man facing scrutiny, it is clear that there is some truth to it since Jaxson Hayes has been quite effective when paired with Luka Doncic.

The lack of chemistry between Doncic and Ayton is concerning. With Morris even claiming that Luka Doncic wasn’t impressed by Ayton during his stint in Portland, the center’s inconsistent effort doesn’t help his case.

For the 2025-26 season, Ayton is averaging 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. In his last 10 games, however, the center has posted 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, a notable dip in performance.

Despite the critique, the big man’s impact on winning, especially when he is focused on rebounding, is significant. With a dominant performance of 17 points and 18 rebounds to help the Lakers secure a win over the Hawks, the Purple and Gold stand to benefit greatly from his contributions.

All things said, Ayton is likely to hold onto his position as the team’s starting center. However, considering that the Purple and Gold now sit at 24-15 on the season, following their most recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the team may be forced to make upgrades.