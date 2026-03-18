Tracy McGrady Says NBA Does Not Have The Talent For Two New Expansion Teams

NBA legend argues against the addition of two new expansion teams.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic former guard Tracy McGrady looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The NBA is on the verge of expansion, but not everybody agrees that the league is ready. For basketball legend Tracy McGrady, the best outcome is not to add new teams, but rather to replace or reshuffle some already existing franchises. In a chat on ‘Cousins,’ the former Orlando Magic star explained his take on the topic of expansion, and why the NBA is not ready for such a major step.

“We don’t have the talent to be trying to start two more teams,” said McGrady. “Now, can we take two teams away and add two teams? To still stay at 30. I’m saying keep it at 30.”

Adding two NBA teams from scratch is not a simple task. The process involves a lot of steps, including a potential expansion draft that could restructure the NBA hierarchy. Still, in Tracy’s eyes, there’s not nearly enough depth to support 32 teams. Adding that many more roster spots would essentially water down the NBA talent pool, lowering the quality of the games for everyone. His fellow basketball icon, Vince Carter, meanwhile, disagrees. He supports expansion now and wants to see talent more evenly spread.

“I’m all for it, honestly. I feel like if we do that, it can go back to the old NBA, where you don’t get to click up because now you can take a superstar and kind of spread them to their own squad, and you hold it down like we had to do,” said Carter. “I like that. Here is my question. [The superstars] want to team up? Here is an opportunity to fix that while this is happening. The league right now needs to be restructured. The introduction of two new teams can fix some of that. Sit-downs need to happen, regardless, to change a lot of things. We talked about the 65 game rule, but I feel like back in the day, when you had a team, you felt a responsibility to carry the magic on your back because you were the guy.”

Fans have been clamouring for the NBA to spread into Seattle and Las Vegas for years now, and progress has been made toward granting those requests. It would increase the game’s reach, add exciting cities to the NBA family, and spice up a format that’s been stagnant for years.

Still, it may be worth thinking about the potential downsides. The NBA schedule is already jammed packed, and adding two new teams would only stuff the slate further. More to McGrady’s point, why stretch out the talent in a league that’s still catching up? The better play would be to stop the count at 30 teams and keep the bar set high for NBA action.

Only time will tell which way the NBA leans, but Las Vegas is going to get a team somehow, especially with guys like LeBron James and other stars pushing for full ownership rights. Whether they are converted from an older team or sparked from something entirely new, the NBA must ensure they do this process right, or it could jeopardize the delicate balance of power.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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