LeBron James And Rich Paul Could Join Scheme To Launch Las Vegas Expansion Team

LeBron James is shifting toward an ownership role, with potential Vegas team in his sights.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It may not be Father Time alone that pushes LeBron James toward retirement. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, there is growing chatter that James could walk away to become the face of a new Las Vegas expansion team, with Rich Paul potentially selling Klutch Sports to help bankroll the move into ownership.

“There’s a rumor going around the league that he will be the face of the NBA’s expansion team in Las Vegas,” reported Pincus. “One line of thinking is that he might retire, and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, might sell the rest of his agency to UTA (United Talent Agency). With financial backing, they then might look to step into ownership roles.”

The NBA has been talking about expansion for years now, but it is closer than ever to actually pulling it off. Talent runs deep at every position, and there’s more than enough depth league-wide to support at least two more teams. The only debate is where those teams will be based.

While cities like Vancouver and Mexico City have gained considerable traction, Seattle is an easy choice given the level of fan interest in resurrecting the SuperSonics. As the host of the annual Emirates NBA Cup tournament, Las Vegas is also favored to host a future expansion team.

The details have yet to be arranged, but LeBron James has been reported to have interest for years now. He knows the NBA inside and out, has the connections to recruit top talent, and is smart enough to make the right decisions for his team. The only problem is that a potential Vegas team would require $5 billion or more, money that James doesn’t have right now.

That’s why LeBron would need partners, including his longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul. If Paul sells his agency (Klutch Sports Group), he can use the money to fund the project and become a co-owner with James. The plan would likely still require more sources of cash, but it would certainly be a strong start to an ambitious post-playing career.

Ultimately, only time will tell how LeBron’s ownership dreams play out, but this could be the opportunity he’s waiting for. Now, as the NBA takes the next step towards expansion, he’s got a chance to make the jump straight from the court to the front office. It’d be another historic feat for James, and the best possible way to go out after an unprecedented career.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images James Harden Will Play Through Thumb Injury For Final Stretch Of The Regular Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like