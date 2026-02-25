LeBron James And Rich Paul Could Join Scheme To Launch Las Vegas Expansion Team

It may not be Father Time alone that pushes LeBron James toward retirement. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, there is growing chatter that James could walk away to become the face of a new Las Vegas expansion team, with Rich Paul potentially selling Klutch Sports to help bankroll the move into ownership.

“There’s a rumor going around the league that he will be the face of the NBA’s expansion team in Las Vegas,” reported Pincus. “One line of thinking is that he might retire, and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, might sell the rest of his agency to UTA (United Talent Agency). With financial backing, they then might look to step into ownership roles.”

The NBA has been talking about expansion for years now, but it is closer than ever to actually pulling it off. Talent runs deep at every position, and there’s more than enough depth league-wide to support at least two more teams. The only debate is where those teams will be based.

While cities like Vancouver and Mexico City have gained considerable traction, Seattle is an easy choice given the level of fan interest in resurrecting the SuperSonics. As the host of the annual Emirates NBA Cup tournament, Las Vegas is also favored to host a future expansion team.

The details have yet to be arranged, but LeBron James has been reported to have interest for years now. He knows the NBA inside and out, has the connections to recruit top talent, and is smart enough to make the right decisions for his team. The only problem is that a potential Vegas team would require $5 billion or more, money that James doesn’t have right now.

That’s why LeBron would need partners, including his longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul. If Paul sells his agency (Klutch Sports Group), he can use the money to fund the project and become a co-owner with James. The plan would likely still require more sources of cash, but it would certainly be a strong start to an ambitious post-playing career.

Ultimately, only time will tell how LeBron’s ownership dreams play out, but this could be the opportunity he’s waiting for. Now, as the NBA takes the next step towards expansion, he’s got a chance to make the jump straight from the court to the front office. It’d be another historic feat for James, and the best possible way to go out after an unprecedented career.