Russell Westbrook Becomes No. 5 In All-Time Assists List After Surpassing Steve Nash And Mark Jackson

The 2025-26 season has been anything but promising for the Sacramento Kings as they recorded their 52nd loss of the campaign after a 132-104 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. While disappointing, Kings guard Russell Westbrook provided a bright spark on the night.

This season has seen Russell Westbrook reach many noteworthy career milestones, and on Tuesday night, he logged another. By recording 10 assists against the Spurs, Westbrook surpassed Steve Nash and Mark Jackson, moving up to fifth place on the NBA’s All-Time Assists List.

Here are the current standings following Westbrook’s special performance:

NBA All-Time Assists Leaders

1. John Stockton – 15,806

2. Chris Paul – 12,552

3. Jason Kidd – 12,091

4. LeBron James – 11,909

5. Russell Westbrook – 10,343

6. Steve Nash – 10,335

7. Mark Jackson – 10,334

8. Magic Johnson – 10,141

9. Oscar Robertson – 9,887

10. Isiah Thomas – 9,061

It is worth noting that, before the game, Westbrook was only three assists shy of breaking Nash’s record. However, the 37-year-old took things up a notch, adding seven more to assert his position.

With Tuesday’s performance, Russell Westbrook finds himself in legendary company. While surpassing Steve Nash and Mark Jackson is already commendable, becoming one of the top five in a major category like assists is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Westbrook broke Nash’s record midway through the second quarter. With a simple post-entry pass to Kings center Maxime Raynaud, the nine-time All-Star further solidified his legacy.

The assist that moved Russell Westbrook into the top-5 all-time assists list passing Steve Nash 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fSPVJEbkuE https://t.co/G4MG8ZnZqo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

Although the Kings were suffering from a 29-point deficit at this stage, Westbrook’s achievement injected some life into the crowd at the Golden 1 Center. While this could be a promising sign of reaching more milestones, this may be as far as Westbrook goes in this department, unfortunately.

Currently, Westbrook is 1,566 short of moving past LeBron James in fourth place. For obvious reasons, this figure is daunting enough. But when factoring in that James remains active and plays in the capacity of a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook may not have the opportunity to break this record.

Even if Westbrook remains an active player, given his career average of 8.0 assists per game, it would take him approximately 195 games to match James’ current count. When considering all the factors, including Westbrook’s age and gradual decline, this feat seems nigh impossible.

Still, Russell Westbrook’s accomplishments this season are not to be ignored. Considering his vulnerable position during free agency last year, he has shown that he is still capable of being a productive asset.

While losing has become commonplace for the Kings, Russell Westbrook has been remarkable. With averages of 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, the 37-year-old has quietly been one of their most productive players this year.

Even at this stage in his career, Russell Westbrook has proven himself to be a solid contributor. With many teams looking to shore up their backcourt depth, the nine-time All-Star may be able to earn a more meaningful role next season.