Russell Westbrook Proves Haters Wrong This Season; Leads Kings In Multiple Stats

Russell Westbrook was one of the major names in the free agency market this offseason. After going unsigned for an extended period of time, the Sacramento Kings picked him up on a minimum contract, effectively securing his place in the NBA.

Reports suggested that several teams passed on Russell Westbrook primarily because they believed they could acquire a younger player with more upside for cheaper. Although the nine-time All-Star is far from being the player he used to be, such an assessment seemed harsh.

On that note, Westbrook has proven haters wrong with his stellar performance this season. While embracing his role as a key player in the Kings’ rotation, Westbrook is posting phenomenal figures, even leading the Kings in multiple categories.

For the 2025-26 season, Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range.

He is currently the leader in assists, total rebounds (275), total steals (64), and total three-pointers (91), while he is second in three-pointers made (2.0) and total points (701). More impressively, he is also the only player in the NBA to log totals of 650+ points, 250+ rebounds, 250+ assists, and 60+ steals this season, making him a truly elite performer.

It goes without saying that Russell Westbrook is outplaying his contract for Sacramento. Having emerged as one of their bright spots this season, Westbrook has posted some tremendous performances to help the Kings log some necessary wins. In the process, the veteran star may have even revived his NBA career.

Russell Westbrook Becomes The All-Time Leading Scorer Among Point Guards

Russell Westbrook already asserted himself as the all-time leader in rebounds among point guards. However, his latest accomplishments may be even more noteworthy. Aside from passing Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list, with 26,906 points recorded over the course of an 18-year-long NBA career, Westbrook became the all-time leading scorer among point guards, as well.

The Sacramento Kings honored this milestone ahead of the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, something Westbrook addressed during his post-game media availability.

“Grateful,” he shared. “It’s a unique thing when you have your family and close friends supporting your journey, and I’m grateful for that. And I’m thankful just to have those people in my corner, support staff. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

“I was just grateful to be able to share this experience with the fans and my teammates, and the overall experience with everyone.”

Westbrook continued by extending his gratitude to the Kings’ organization for celebrating such a career milestone for him. Although he joked about not expecting such an event, it is evident that he cherished the experience.

Unfortunately, the result of the game was far less promising, as the Kings suffered a 122-109 loss to the Raptors. Having fallen to 12-33 on the season, placing 14th in the West, Sacramento’s window for turning the season around seems narrower than ever.