Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Bucks Teammates For Being Selfish: “We’re Not Playing To Win”

After the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 122-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s scathing indictment of his team’s performance suggests that matters could be reaching a breaking point.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared quite frustrated with the Bucks’ offense against the Thunder. To that extent, the Bucks superstar even called out his teammates for being “selfish” during the game.

“We’re not playing hard. We’re not playing to win,” Antetokounmpo stated. “We’re not playing together. Our chemistry’s not there. Guys are being selfish. Guys are trying to look for their own shots; they’re not looking for the right shot for the team. Guys are trying to do it on their own… Right now, I think we just don’t get it.”

Antetokounmpo’s critique of his team’s display was harsh. By calling out the Bucks’ impatience on the offensive end, the forward effectively highlighted how the team was finding ways to lose games, which, given their current position (11th in the East), isn’t in their best interest.

For the game, the Bucks shot 40-81 FG (49%) and 16-41 3PT (~39%). In any other context, these aren’t terrible shooting splits. But considering that the Thunder shot roughly 54% from the field and that Giannis Antetokounmpo only attempted 11 shots for the game, the superstar’s frustration seems justified.

Antetokounmpo even commented on hardly attempting any shots, despite shooting an efficient 8-11 from the field. While highlighting how he is capable of creating scoring opportunities for his team by establishing himself on offense, he added:

“I don’t understand. Maybe because we’re young. Maybe because we’re not playing well. Maybe because guys think it’s their turn, they want to carry the team on their backs and try to turn this around. But I really don’t get it. I really don’t.”

The Bucks superstar noted that he was still trying to be aggressive. He also acknowledged that demanding the ball isn’t something that comes naturally to him, but he understood that he may need to make an active effort to get things going.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo played a more passive role on offense than usual, he still led the team in scoring, posting 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists for the game.

In light of his efficiency and the fact that he is averaging 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, the Bucks’ decision not to run the offense through him is quite confusing.

Regardless, this loss isn’t a good look for the Bucks, who have now fallen to 18-25 on the season. While they remain in a position to contend for a spot in the play-in tournament, Antetokounmpo’s reaction to the team’s performance raises concerns about his future with the franchise.

Several teams remain interested in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline. Although he has expressed his desire to retire in Milwaukee, considering the direction the team is heading in, and his growing frustrations, the superstar would be well within his rights to request a trade in the coming weeks.