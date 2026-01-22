Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends A Warning Message To The Rest Of The NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder notched a dominant 122-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the scoring charge with 40 points, the Thunder reminded the league why they are reigning champions.

Despite OKC’s impressive 37-8 record, questions have been raised about their motivation. After the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander subtly addressed this, issuing a firm warning to the rest of the league.

“We have a bunch of guys that are driven and hungry,” Gilgeous-Alexander stated. “We’re not satisfied with just one championship. We play this game, we pick the basketball up to be great and maximize our potential, and we still feel like we have a lot of room to grow, and that’s what we’re chasing.”

OKC still boasts the best record in the NBA. However, a series of losses early in January, including a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets, raised some concerns about the team’s ability to sustain its tremendous form.

Although the team recently suffered a loss to the Miami Heat, the Thunder have been more convincing in their recent outings. After securing a dominant win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have waltzed past the Bucks.

Having secured two consecutive wins, the Thunder appear to have found their groove again. With January also coming to an end, and the All-Star break on the horizon, OKC is on the verge of making it out of the most challenging part of the season.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And OKC Repeat This Season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder stand atop the Western Conference table with virtually no challengers in sight. Given that they are 6.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in second place, the Thunder are comfortably positioned to secure a playoff berth and home-court advantage.

While this is impressive in its own right, it doesn’t guarantee the team’s chances of winning it all this season. Still, the stats support the Thunder’s claim to the title.

OKC currently leads the league in defensive rating (105.2) and ranks third in offensive rating (118.5). Historically, most teams that have won championships have ranked in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating.

Another interesting trend that supports the Thunder’s chances of repeating is their current PPG differential of +13.6. Last season, when OKC posted a differential of +12.9, the franchise made history by winning its first championship.

For all intents and purposes, the team is in a strong position to repeat. The only challenges that lie in the Thunder’s way are injuries and remaining consistent.

With a star like Jalen Williams sidelined, the Thunder will need players on their roster to make up for Williams’ absence. Additionally, with teams like the Spurs posing a threat, OKC would do well to find a way to consistently overcome these obstacles to improve its chances of winning.