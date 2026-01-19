Thunder Player Ratings: Shai’s 30 Points Leads League-Leading Team To 32-Point Destruction Against Cavaliers

This one was over early, and it stayed that way. Oklahoma City wasted no time turning a hyped matchup into a long night for Cleveland, jumping on the Cavaliers from the opening tip and never easing up. Shots fell, the defense swarmed, and by the middle of the second quarter, the Thunder were already playing with the confidence of a team that knew it had cracked the game open. Everything felt tilted in their favor, from loose balls to broken plays that somehow turned into clean looks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set the tone without ever pressing, pouring in 30 points while letting the offense flow around him. Chet Holmgren stretched the floor and erased mistakes at the rim, and the supporting cast made sure there was no window for a comeback. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the outcome had long been decided, with Oklahoma City cruising to a 32-point win that looked every bit like the league-leading team it’s been all season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 12-20 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 34 MIN

Shai made this look easy, which somehow undersells how good he was. He picked his spots, carved up defenders in isolation, and never forced the issue. When Cleveland tried to speed him up, he slowed them down. When they backed off, he walked into points. Thirty points on this kind of efficiency felt almost routine.

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 11-16 FG, 4-5 3-PT FG, 2-5 FT, 31 MIN

Holmgren was everywhere. He scored efficiently, protected the rim, and punished Cleveland every time they lost track of him defensively. The jumper looked effortless, the timing on blocks was sharp, and his presence completely altered how the Cavaliers attacked the paint. This was a statement night on both ends.

Luguentz Dort: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 6-7 FG, 5-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Dort brought the hammer. He hit five threes, defended physically as he does, and helped the game open during the early run for OKC. The more confident he gets, the better he becomes, and defensively, he was as fierce as always.

Aaron Wiggins: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Wiggins kept the stat sheet busy. He finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, and his activity level was even more impressive. He was aggressive, yet under control, and ran the floor. He jumped passing lanes. He was the product of anticipation, not gambling, and kept OKC’s pressure on all night. His five steals stood out.

Isaiah Joe: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Joe stepped up as the sixth man. He knocked down Cleveland’s defensive pressure as he repeatedly shot the ball and nothing but net. When Joe’s three-point shot is falling, Oklahoma City provides trouble for all their opponents.

Ajay Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 3 TOV, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Mitchell consistently pushed the pace, and he shepherded ball movement as the Cavs advanced the ball and quickly garnered open shots. Each of his nine assists was the result of his hitting the right players at the right times. Ball movement was the greatest offensive weapon against Cleveland, and Mitchell contributed greatly.

Cason Wallace: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 18 MIN

Wallace had a rougher night offensively and struggled to find rhythm. He still stayed engaged defensively and competed, but turnovers and missed looks kept him from settling in. Even so, his willingness to defend and move the ball fit within the larger flow of the game.

Kenrich Williams: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 21 MIN

Williams kept doing what he does best. He fought, grabbed lots of rebounds, defended more than one position, and kept things organized. He didn’t score, but his effort didn’t wane, and he helped calm the second unit down.

Alex Caruso: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 7 MIN

Caruso’s shot never came around, but his defensive presence was noticeable even in limited minutes. He disrupted passing lanes, picked up steals, and stayed vocal on the floor. The impact didn’t show up in points, but the Thunder stayed organized and disruptive while he was out there.

Jaylin Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2-4 FG, 2-2 3-PT FG, 8 MIN

Williams made the most of his limited minutes. He gave the Thunder some more positive energy in the game early. He was active on the boards and made both of his three-point tries. He had little to no role other than this, and he executed it perfectly, which is all Oklahoma City required from him in a game that got out of control very quickly.

Ousmane Dieng: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 5 MIN

Dieng provided instant offense in limited action. He knocked down shots, stayed aggressive, and didn’t hesitate when opportunities came. His minutes were short, but productive, and he kept the pressure on while the starters rested.

Chris Youngblood: N/A

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2-2 FG, 2-2 3-PT FG, 3 MIN

In just a few minutes, Youngblood made a loud impression. He didn’t miss, knocked down both threes, and played with confidence well beyond his role. That kind of spark only added to the blowout feel.