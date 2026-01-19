Suns Injury Update: Jordan Ott Confirms When Jalen Green Will Return To Action

Things could be looking up for the Phoenix Suns during their road trip. While the team will be celebrating their win over the New York Knicks, the Suns could also expect to see Jalen Green finally return to the rotation soon.

During the pre-game press conference, Suns head coach Jordan Ott was asked when Green would be making a comeback. While addressing why the guard has been kept out of the rotation for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, he responded:

“Just giving him the extra day. Played (5-on-5) Saturday. Because we do have a back-to-back, we knew he probably wouldn’t be playing in the back-to-back. Just seeing how he woke up this morning. Do we give him the extra day or not? That was the decision we made.”

When asked a follow-up question to clarify whether Jalen Green would return for the back-to-back game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ott nodded and affirmed that he would, provided that everything checks out.

Jalen Green has missed over two months of action after re-aggravating his hamstring injury this season. The fact that he’s missed 40 games this season is quite concerning, especially since he played in every game from the 2023-24 to the 2024-25 seasons.

Still, Ott noted that the recovery process was exactly as planned and that the guard didn’t face any setbacks during his journey. Overall, even after his prolonged absence, the Suns will be looking forward to seeing him back in the lineup.

Will Jalen Green’s Return Help The Suns Improve?

The Phoenix Suns have been an impressive unit this season. Despite major offseason roster changes, the Suns managed to remain a competitive team in the West, securing seventh place with a 25-17 record.

Theoretically, having a player like Jalen Green back in the rotation would be a major boost. Green has positioned himself as an elite scoring threat with multi-level scoring upside. Though his defensive ability is limited, the 23-year-old is more than capable of making up for his shortcomings with his offense.

For his career, Green averages 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. The Suns could greatly benefit from having a player of his caliber back in the rotation, especially since their offensive rating of 114.5 (15th in the NBA) could also increase.

Realistically, however, Green’s arrival could create some friction in the Suns’ rotations.

With the 23-year-old likely to earn a spot in the starting lineup, Phoenix will likely see either Colin Gillespie or Grayson Allen move to the bench.

With Gillespie moving out, the Suns could be forced to have either Green or Devin Booker take over as playmaker, which could impact their offensive production. Meanwhile, sending Allen to the bench could affect their wing defense.

Additionally, with Green back, Phoenix is more likely to rely on him as a scoring option ahead of Dillon Brooks, who has been sensational for the team as a two-way player this season. This could create additional tension if not managed appropriately.

Given that they are only half a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers in sixth place, the Suns have a real shot at entering the playoff picture. While Jalen Green’s return puts them in a better position to do so, it will be dependent on how well the Suns adapt to the rotational changes.