Predicting The Dallas Mavericks’ Moves Before The Trade Deadline

The Mavericks are sitting at 17-26, and the vibe is exactly what the record says: messy, short-handed, and stuck between “try to compete” and “be honest about where this is going.” They just lit up the Jazz in a 138-120 win, but even that game came with the same underlying reality. This roster is constantly changing night to night because the injury report is basically its own novella.

The biggest cloud is Anthony Davis. He’s played only 20 games, he’s averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks, and now the hand injury has turned into a weird tug-of-war between reports, second opinions, and Davis himself calling the surgery talk “lies.” The wild part is that even with all that, the Mavericks have still been linked to trade conversations involving Davis ahead of the February 5 deadline.

And then there’s the bigger picture: Cooper Flagg is the center of gravity now. He’s started almost every game, he’s been a legit bright spot, and the Mavericks can’t afford to do anything that compromises his development, especially after the ankle sprain scare. So with the deadline coming, here’s how I think the Mavericks actually play it.

The Mavs Won’t Find A Trade For Anthony Davis

This is the uncomfortable prediction, but it’s the one that matches the reporting and the market logic. The Mavericks want a clean exit if they move Davis, and the league doesn’t want to pay a premium for a 32-year-old big making $54.1 million while dealing with a hand injury that may keep him out past the deadline.

ESPN’s reporting has basically framed it like this: Davis remains a trade candidate, but the injury has chilled the conversations, and multiple executives expect him to stay put unless the Mavericks are basically salary-dumping him.

That lines up with what you’d assume anyway. Even if a team loves the idea of “Davis as the missing piece,” they still have to build a legal package under the current CBA rules, swallow the injury uncertainty, and feel good about the huge money.

There’s also the leverage problem. Tim MacMahon’s reporting said Davis’ camp would like a move by February 5, but the Mavericks don’t feel pressured to rush a deal just to get out of the contract. And honestly, why would they? If the offers are gross, they are better off waiting until the offseason when more teams can maneuver, more contracts are movable, and you’re not negotiating with a guy in a splint.

The Hawks and Raptors keep getting mentioned as “linked” teams, but even that reporting has come with a big dose of cold water, basically saying nobody is close right now. That’s the key phrase: linked is not the same as engaged. And when a player’s health is uncertain, “linked” becomes a content cycle more than a real market.

My take: the Mavericks would love to turn Davis into picks and expirings, reset around Flagg, and regain flexibility. But unless someone panics and pays real value, Davis is probably still on the roster on February 6. The league is too cautious, the money is too heavy, and the injury timing is too brutal.

Daniel Gafford Gets Shipped For Draft Compensation

If the Mavericks make a real “deadline trade,” this is the type of move it’s going to be. Not glamorous, not franchise-altering, but practical. Daniel Gafford has been one of the most obvious trade chips for months, and he keeps showing up in deadline chatter because he’s a plug-and-play center for teams trying to win.

The catch is health. He’s been dealing with a right ankle sprain that has already cost him significant time, and the reporting suggests his value has taken a hit because teams don’t want to trade for a guy who might not be right. But even with that, the logic still holds: if he’s healthy enough to pass a physical, contenders will talk themselves into him quickly.

There’s also a simple roster math reason. The Mavericks are constantly short-handed, they’ve had to dip into hardship territory, and the front office has to decide which “useful veterans” actually matter for the next 18 months. If the team is pivoting toward Flagg’s development and future flexibility, then flipping a center for draft compensation is exactly the kind of move you make, even if it annoys fans in the moment.

I’m not saying Gafford brings back a juicy first-rounder. I think this ends up being more in the “draft compensation” lane, second-round picks, maybe a heavily protected first if a contender gets desperate, plus an expiring contract to keep the books clean. Him being moved feels inevitable, and that checks out with how teams operate when they’re stuck in the standings but still trying to keep optionality.

Even if Gafford’s trade value is slightly down, the market for real centers is never dead. Somebody always needs a rim-runner who can finish, rebound, and protect the paint in a playoff series.

The Mavs Don’t Land A Young Star To Pair With Cooper Flagg

This is the dream scenario fans want, some young co-star next to Flagg so the rebuild doesn’t feel like a rebuild. But the Mavericks are boxed in by reality.

First, Flagg is already doing his job. He is putting up 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals, which is ridiculous responsibility for a 19-year-old. Second, the Mavericks’ flexibility is not what people think it is.

ESPN’s trade-deadline guide specifically noted they can’t even use an $11 million trade exception because it would push them over the second apron. That’s a huge limiter when you’re trying to shop for talent.

Now layer in the rumor world. Jonathan Kuminga is the name that makes the most sense as a “young star swing,” and the Mavericks have been mentioned as an interested team in that universe. But “interest” doesn’t mean “deal.” The Warriors are trying to upgrade too, and Kuminga is an asset they’ll use to get something they actually want, not to donate upside to the Mavericks.

Also, if the Mavericks can’t even move Davis cleanly right now, it’s hard to see them magically pulling off a “get a young star” heist without paying a price that makes the whole thing self-defeating. That’s how these deadline fantasies usually die. You want the shiny young player, but you have to send out the stuff you actually need, picks, defenders, or the few good contracts that make your roster functional.

My take: the Mavericks sniff around. They make calls. They get attached to one exciting idea for 48 hours. Then they land back on Earth. Flagg is the plan, and the real “young star partner” chase probably gets pushed to the offseason or even the summer of 2027 when the books look cleaner.

D’Angelo Russell Leaves, Klay Thompson Stays

This is the kind of “two birds” deadline the Mavericks can realistically pull off. Not because it’s easy, but because it fits the reporting: both D’Angelo Russell and Klay Thompson have been mentioned as trade candidates, and both reportedly have limited markets.

Start with Russell. He signed a two-year, $13 million deal, and the whole thing has felt like a bad fit almost immediately. If you’re the Mavericks, the pitch is simple: move him for an expiring and a second-round pick, or slide him into a larger deal as matching salary. You’re not “selling high,” you’re just getting off the experiment and clearing the rotation for younger guards and Flagg’s on-ball reps.

Now Klay. The market is cold because of the money, $16.7 million this year and $17.5 million next season, and teams aren’t excited to pay that unless they really believe he’s the final piece. But the Mavericks don’t need to dump him. They actually have a reason to keep him: he’s a spacing anchor next to Flagg, he’s a culture stabilizer during chaos, and when he’s hot, he still swings games. We literally just saw him jump to fourth all-time in made threes during that Jazz win.

So I think the Mavs try to move Russell, can’t find a clean Klay deal that makes sense, and ultimately decide the smarter play is to keep Klay around Flagg, at least through this season. Russell feels like the more realistic “get it done” trade.

Final Thoughts

This deadline is going to be frustrating for Mavericks fans because it’s probably going to look smaller than the rumors suggest. That’s not cowardice, that’s math. The Mavericks are dealing with injury chaos, weird cap constraints, and the giant Davis question sitting on the whole plan.

If I had to summarize the Mavericks’ smartest version of this deadline, it’s this: protect Flagg’s development, create future flexibility, and stop burning assets just to pretend the season is something it’s not.

You don’t trade a bunch of picks to chase the 10-seed. You don’t salary-dump Davis for nothing unless the contract is actively poisoning the rebuild. And you definitely don’t rush into a “young star” trade that strips away the very resources you’d use to build around Flagg properly.

My prediction is the Mavericks make one practical move, likely centered around Gafford, they try to clean up the Russell situation, and they ride out the Davis mess until a more logical market opens. Then, in the offseason, when the league has more flexibility and fewer unknowns, they take the real swing.