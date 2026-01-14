Mavericks Won’t Let Rich Paul Bully Them Into Trading Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks have made one thing clear behind the scenes: they are not going to be pushed around into trading Anthony Davis, no matter how loud the outside noise gets. And that message is aimed directly at Rich Paul.

According to Tim McMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast, there is no mystery about what Davis’ camp wants.

“It is very clear that Rich Paul, who represents Anthony Davis, wants Anthony Davis traded before the deadline. And why would he want that? Because he believes it is in his best business interest. He has received a well, well set no from the Mavericks regarding an extension, and there are teams where Rich Paul clearly believes AD would get the kind of extension he is looking for when he becomes eligible in August.”

“Now look, the Mavericks were going to explore the trade market regardless. This has been ongoing. They do not feel like they have to trade Anthony Davis. They are telling me and anybody who will listen that they are not trading AD just to make a deal. They do not feel like they have to unload him just because the deadline is here and they have to take the best offer.”

“They are insistent they will only make a deal that makes sense for them. What exactly that threshold is, there is not clarity on that, but it is some combination of draft compensation, promising young talent, and financial relief in the form of expiring salaries.”

“‘Rich Paul is not going to bully us.’ That is a direct quote from a member of the Mavericks organization. Another member of the organization, referring to Patrick Dumont, the governor, said Patrick is not going to sign off on a deal just to do a deal. Ownership does not feel pressure to do an AD deal.”

“A third source said Patrick has no problem going into next year with a healthy Kyrie and a healthy AD alongside Cooper Flagg and seeing what it looks like. So there is the trade deadline, and maybe there is an AD deal they are comfortable making, maybe there is not. Then it could be like Kevin Durant, where you restart things in the summer.”

“Even then, I do not believe they feel like there is a ticking time bomb. There will be a new president of basketball operations or lead decision maker they would like to have in place for Cooper Flagg’s career, and maybe it makes sense to wait for that person to arrive in Dallas and handle this business. But they are also saying, ‘Listen, we are trying to be competitive next year.’”

Davis is currently sidelined with ligament damage in his left hand, an injury initially reported as potentially season-ending if surgery is required. While Davis has publicly pushed back on the idea that his season is over, the reality is that he is facing a multi-month absence at best. That alone has complicated any trade discussions. Teams are hesitant to surrender real assets for a player who may not return until late March or April, if at all.

That hesitation is amplified by Davis’ larger injury history. Over his NBA career, he has suffered 296 documented injuries across 51 different body parts. Since arriving in Dallas, he has already dealt with 18 separate injuries in less than a year, ranging from groin and adductor strains to calf issues, and now the hand injury. Even when healthy enough to play, availability has been inconsistent, making it harder for the Mavericks to showcase him as a stable cornerstone or premium trade chip.

From the Mavericks’ perspective, this is not about ignoring reality. It is about controlling it. Anthony Davis is still an elite talent when available. His injuries complicate everything, but they do not eliminate his value. The Mavericks believe patience, not panic, is the smarter play.

For now, the message is consistent and firm. Davis’ injury will not be used as leverage against the Mavericks, and Rich Paul’s pressure will not dictate their timeline. Dallas will move Anthony Davis only if the deal makes sense on their terms, not anyone else’s.