Anthony Davis Debunks Report On Left Hand Surgery, Could Return Later This Season

Anthony Davis casts doubt on rumored season-ending surgery as Mavericks prepare for his eventual return.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being fouled against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has been out since January 8 with a ligament injury in his left hand. The initial timetable for his recovery has been set at a few months, minimum, but Davis has recently denied the idea that he’s played his last game this season.

“Lies,” wrote Davis under a now-deleted tweet about potentially missing the season. “Y’all better stop listening to all these lies on these apps!”

Davis, 32, is confirmed to be out for an extended period as he continues his recovery. He’s been in and out of the lineup all season with various setbacks, and this latest one could result in his longest absence yet for Dallas. Still, while surgery is an option for the star big man, it’s not the only path he can take to ensure his long-term durability. He’s seeking second opinions on his injury right now and hasn’t yet ruled out a return for Dallas later this season, likely around March.

With only 20 games played in 2025-26, this has been a mostly forgettable season for Davis. He’s putting up 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 27.0% from three. The 32-year-old big man still has three years left on his deal (including a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28), but he’s eligible for an extension this summer that may be his last chance to secure a major contract.

That fact is likely what is driving Davis to push so hard for a return this season. Even for a Mavericks team that is not in the title picture (12th in the West at 15-25), playing out the final weeks of the 2025-26 campaign may be worth it for AD it helps him raise his value before a critical offseason. Either way, as February’s deadline approaches, the Mavericks will have a chance to decide their long-term future; that is, if any team is willing to trade for him.

At his age, with his injury history, the market is limited for Davis, much less so for teams willing to give him a massive extension. So far, the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors have expressed trade interest, but the Mavericks will not give him up for a discount. As a star big man with championship experience, Davis has the potential to help a hopeful contender take that next step. If not the Mavericks, he can get something done with a different team. Of course, he’ll have to be healthy to make a difference, and it makes what happens next all the more critical.

If Davis compromised his recovery to buy a few extra weeks of playing time, it could come with long-term implications for his health and durability. For now, though, Davis remains optimistic toward a comeback, and he will not let anyone cast doubt on his desire to return this season and finish what he started.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
