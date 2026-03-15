Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Raptors host the Pistons at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors are 37-29 and sixth in the East, with an 18-16 home record, while the Pistons are 48-18 and first in the East, with a 22-10 road record.

The Raptors are coming off a 122-115 win over the Suns behind Ingram’s 36 points, while the Pistons beat the Grizzlies 126-110 on Friday behind a 30-point, 13-rebound night from Jalen Duren. The season series is 1-0 for the Pistons after a 113-95 win in the first meeting on Feb. 11.

Brandon Ingram has given the Raptors a real half-court scorer, averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.5% from three. Scottie Barnes is still the two-way engine, putting up 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 49.9% shooting.

On the other side, Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists, while Jalen Duren is at 18.7 points and 10.6 rebounds on 63.8% shooting.

That is what makes this matchup interesting: the Raptors have enough creators to make the game uncomfortable, but the Pistons still bring the stronger full-team profile.

Injury Report

Raptors

Chucky Hepburn: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Out (left thumb sprain)

Pistons

Isaac Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Bobi Klintman: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Chaz Lanier: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Isaiah Stewart: Out (left calf strain)

Ausar Thompson: Probable (right ankle sprain)

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors’ case starts with ball movement. They are averaging 28.8 assists per game, one of the best marks in the league, and that is a real weapon against a defense that wants to turn games physical and direct. When the Raptors keep the ball moving through Ingram, Barnes and their secondary guards, they are much harder to load up against than a typical one-star offense.

There is also a defensive angle here that gives the Raptors a real path. They have a 113.0 defensive rating and a plus-1.6 net rating, and they are holding opponents to 35.1% from three. That matters because the Pistons are only shooting 34.8% from deep as a team. If the Raptors can wall off Cunningham’s drives, tag Duren early, and make the Pistons rely on average perimeter shooting, the matchup gets much more manageable.

The Raptors also have enough late-clock shot creation to hang in a game like this. Ingram is coming off a 36-point night, and Barnes gives them size, rebounding and secondary playmaking in every lineup. Against a top defense, that kind of wing scoring matters because some possessions are going to die and turn into isolation basketball. The Raptors have players who can still create something useful out of those possessions.

And while the Pistons are the better team overall, they are not perfect offensively. They average 15.1 turnovers per game, so there is room for the Raptors’ length and activity to create transition chances. The Raptors do not need to dominate this game for 48 minutes. They need to force enough broken possessions, win enough extra-effort sequences, and then let their best shot-makers carry the half-court burden.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The strongest argument on this side is the overall profile. The Pistons are first in the East at 48-18, and they own a plus-7.7 net rating, the second-best mark in the league. They also have the second-best defensive rating at 109.6. The Raptors have been good, but they are sitting at plus-1.6, which is a very different level of team performance.

The Pistons also have the cleaner physical edge. They are averaging 45.9 rebounds per game, compared with 42.4 for the Raptors, and Duren has been one of the most efficient interior scorers in the league at 63.8% from the field. That matters in this matchup because the first meeting already showed how easily the Pistons can tilt the game with strength, rim pressure and second chances.

Cunningham is the other major edge because he controls games in a way very few guards can. He is averaging 24.7 points and 10.1 assists, and the Pistons as a team are averaging 27.0 assists per game. That combination of usage and playmaking is what raises their floor. Even if the Raptors defend well for stretches, Cunningham can still manufacture enough paint touches and clean kick-outs to keep the Pistons on schedule offensively.

Then there is the direct matchup evidence. The Pistons already beat the Raptors 113-95 in the first meeting, and they come into this one on a three-game winning streak after beating the Nets, 76ers and Grizzlies. The Raptors did just get a strong win over the Suns, but the Pistons have simply been the more reliable team all season, and that matters in a game between a top seed and a team still trying to hold its playoff position.

X-Factors

Immanuel Quickley is a big swing piece for the Raptors because he connects everything. His pull-up shooting and pace control are what keep the floor from shrinking around Ingram and Barnes. Against a defense as good as the Pistons’, the Raptors need one guard who can punish drop coverage, make quick reads and keep the ball moving. If Quickley does that, the Raptors have a much better chance of making this a fourth-quarter game.

Jakob Poeltl matters because this matchup can easily swing on rebounds, screens and rim protection. The Pistons want to live in the paint through Duren and Cunningham, so the Raptors need Poeltl to hold his ground, finish possessions and make the interior battle feel even. If he loses that fight, the Raptors will spend too much of the game scrambling.

Ausar Thompson is a major Pistons x-factor because he changes the defense immediately. Even if he is not a primary scorer, his point-of-attack pressure, help defense and transition activity can tilt a game like this. With Barnes and Ingram handling so much of the Raptors’ shot creation, Thompson’s ability to make those touches tougher matters a lot.

Duncan Robinson is the other Pistons role player who can swing this. The Raptors are going to focus first on Cunningham and Duren, so Robinson’s spacing matters. If he makes the Raptors pay for helping into the paint, the Pistons’ offense becomes much harder to crowd. If he is cold, the Raptors can shrink the floor and make Cunningham see more bodies.

Prediction

The Raptors have enough offensive talent to make this competitive, especially if Ingram keeps rolling and Barnes wins some of the possession game with his size and playmaking. But the better read still points to the Pistons. They have the better record, the better defense, the better net rating, and they already handled this matchup once. If the Pistons control the glass and let Cunningham steer the tempo, they should wear the Raptors down over four quarters.

Prediction: Raptors 109, Pistons 115