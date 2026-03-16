Stephen Curry Claims Draymond Green Redefined Defense In The NBA

The Golden State Warriors grew into one of the most successful dynasties in modern NBA history on the back of Stephen Curry‘s brilliance. While the transcendent guard can be credited with the Warriors’ rise as an NBA powerhouse, Curry acknowledges how important Draymond Green was to this process.

During a recent interview with NBC, Stephen Curry showered Draymond Green with praise while highlighting how vital Green was to the team’s success and his impact on defense in the NBA.

“As much as I’ve redefined basketball on the offensive end, he’s [Green] done it on the defensive end,” Curry stated. He’s a true savant that plays way beyond his stature. He guards everybody on the court, the anchor of our team over the last decade plus. Down the road, there’s gonna be a lot of Draymond deep dives on just how important to the game he is.”

Stephen Curry has arguably been one of the most influential players in the modern era. Having changed the way the game is played with his perimeter shooting, Curry is solely responsible for the drastic shift in offensive approach.

On that note, Draymond Green has been revolutionary in his own right. While standing at only 6’6″, Green often played the role of center in the Dubs’ iconic “small-ball” lineups. Although he was significantly undersized, Green possessed the defensive acumen and ability to not only hold his ground but also overwhelm his opponents.

Draymond Green is often labeled a “dirty” player for some of his antics on the court, but it goes without saying that the Warriors have benefited from it. With the forward routinely sacrificing his body for the team, it is apparent that the unit feeds off this energy and reciprocates the hustle.

Green’s presence on the defensive end was vital to Golden State’s overall success. With the additional flexibility gained from his playmaking skill, the Warriors seamlessly transitioned from defense to offense, often leaving opposing teams confused.

Needless to say, Draymond Green’s ability and value have been recognized by many. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly emphasized how crucial Green’s presence in the rotation is. When also considering the forward’s two All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive selections, a steals title, and his DPOY award, he is undoubtedly one of the best defenders the NBA has ever seen.

Along with a defensive rating of 112.8 this season, Draymond Green is limiting opponents to 45.3% shooting from the field this season and averaging 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.2 deflections per game. Although he finished third in the DPOY race last year, he still earned an All-Defensive first team selection. This year, he remains among the top-rated defensive players in the league.

While it is unlikely that he will win any accolades, he remains critical to the team’s functioning. With Draymond Green being among the several key players sidelined, the Warriors find themselves in a particularly unfortunate position.

Following a 110-107 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night, the Warriors (9th in the West) have fallen to 32-35 on the season. Having notched their fifth consecutive loss, the Dubs’ chances of securing a playoff spot continue to grow slimmer.