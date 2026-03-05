“Caught In 4K”: Draymond Green Under Fire For ‘Dirty’ Play On Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr

Draymond Green comes under the scrutiny of NBA broadcasters and fans after his controversial play on Jabari Smith Jr. during the Warriors vs. Rockets game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after making a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after making a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Draymond Green and the shorthanded Warriors did everything they could tonight to pull off a surprising 115-113 win over Kevin Durant and the Rockets. But sometimes, Green tends to push the limits a bit more than what can be considered a permissible play on the court.

During the third quarter of the game, one such play came into the public’s scrutiny when the Warriors’ veteran did something unexplainable while in action on the court.

The veteran forward had fallen on the sidelines while trying to prevent a ball from going out of bounds when he was in a tussle with the Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. After the officials called it the Warriors’ inbound play, Green pulled on Smith Jr.’s ankle without any provocation, seemingly trying to help himself get up on his feet.

 

But the announcers and the NBA fans on social media questioned the motives behind this play. Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and the other broadcasters were left in shock when they saw the replays.

“But why?” Parker exclaimed on the broadcast as Dwyane Wade compared Green to a five or six-year-old kid.

“He’s caught in 4K,” added Prime’s Michael Grady.

“Dray, I love you, but it was Golden State’s ball… why?!” Parker repeated herself.

“It’s cameras everywhere, too, Dray, they’re gonna see that,” Dwyane Wade further added.

The play was eventually stopped, and Draymond Green was given a technical foul for his actions. NBA fans, especially the Rockets’ fans, got livid and took to social media to react to a play that could have potentially injured Jabari Smith Jr, who just returned to action from a right-ankle sprain.

“Dirtiest player ever 🥇.”

“Chaos moment. Draymond Green grabbing Jabari Smith Jr.’s foot when the ball was already in Golden State’s possession had the broadcast crew completely confused. Cameras caught everything.”

“Draymond Green is an embarrassment to the league and should have been kicked out when he choked Rudy Gobert. He thinks it’s funny and cute, but all it does is hurt his team and put them in situations to defend his stupidity. Should NOT have re-signed him.”

“Nothing new. Dirtiest player in the league.”

“Draymond Green is such a dirty player, man. Like this dude is playing a completely different sport per usual.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet before the Warriors pulled off arguably one of their most surprising victories of the season. Green finished the game with 10 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while shooting efficiently 4-6 from the floor (66.7 FG%).

While some fans appreciate Draymond Green’s ‘doing everything you can to win’ attitude, others think he crosses the line with ‘dirty’ plays and should be punished for it.

Do you think Draymond Green is still an essential part of the Warriors’ future? Or is he grabbing at straws to stay relevant? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
