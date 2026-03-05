“Caught In 4K”: Draymond Green Under Fire For ‘Dirty’ Play On Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr

Draymond Green and the shorthanded Warriors did everything they could tonight to pull off a surprising 115-113 win over Kevin Durant and the Rockets. But sometimes, Green tends to push the limits a bit more than what can be considered a permissible play on the court.

During the third quarter of the game, one such play came into the public’s scrutiny when the Warriors’ veteran did something unexplainable while in action on the court.

The veteran forward had fallen on the sidelines while trying to prevent a ball from going out of bounds when he was in a tussle with the Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. After the officials called it the Warriors’ inbound play, Green pulled on Smith Jr.’s ankle without any provocation, seemingly trying to help himself get up on his feet.

But the announcers and the NBA fans on social media questioned the motives behind this play. Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and the other broadcasters were left in shock when they saw the replays.

“But why?” Parker exclaimed on the broadcast as Dwyane Wade compared Green to a five or six-year-old kid.

“He’s caught in 4K,” added Prime’s Michael Grady.

“Dray, I love you, but it was Golden State’s ball… why?!” Parker repeated herself.

“It’s cameras everywhere, too, Dray, they’re gonna see that,” Dwyane Wade further added.

The play was eventually stopped, and Draymond Green was given a technical foul for his actions. NBA fans, especially the Rockets’ fans, got livid and took to social media to react to a play that could have potentially injured Jabari Smith Jr, who just returned to action from a right-ankle sprain.

“Dirtiest player ever 🥇.”

“Chaos moment. Draymond Green grabbing Jabari Smith Jr.’s foot when the ball was already in Golden State’s possession had the broadcast crew completely confused. Cameras caught everything.”

“Draymond Green is an embarrassment to the league and should have been kicked out when he choked Rudy Gobert. He thinks it’s funny and cute, but all it does is hurt his team and put them in situations to defend his stupidity. Should NOT have re-signed him.”

“Nothing new. Dirtiest player in the league.”

“Draymond Green is such a dirty player, man. Like this dude is playing a completely different sport per usual.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet before the Warriors pulled off arguably one of their most surprising victories of the season. Green finished the game with 10 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while shooting efficiently 4-6 from the floor (66.7 FG%).

While some fans appreciate Draymond Green’s ‘doing everything you can to win’ attitude, others think he crosses the line with ‘dirty’ plays and should be punished for it.

Do you think Draymond Green is still an essential part of the Warriors’ future? Or is he grabbing at straws to stay relevant? Let us know what you think in the comments section.