Wembanyama Has MVP-Level Performance As Spurs Completely Destroy Pistons; 5 Takeaways

The San Antonio Spurs delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season on Wednesday night, cruising to a 121-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons behind a spectacular showing from Victor Wembanyama.

From the opening quarter, San Antonio controlled the tempo, the paint, and the defensive glass. Detroit never held a lead the entire night, while the Spurs led for almost all of the entire game and built a cushion that reached 22 points. The difference was clear across the stat sheet: San Antonio shot 50.0% from the field, blocked 11 shots, and outscored Detroit 52-36 in the paint.

At the center of everything was Wembanyama, who delivered a performance that looked every bit like an MVP candidate taking over a game. The 7’4″ superstar finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks, dominating both ends of the floor while leading a balanced Spurs attack.

Here are five key takeaways from San Antonio’s convincing win.

1. Wembanyama Dominated Every Part Of The Game

This was the type of performance that shows why Victor Wembanyama is an MVP-caliber star.

The Spurs superstar poured in 38 points on 12-24 shooting, knocked down 4-10 from three, and went 10-11 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 16 rebounds, including two offensive boards, giving San Antonio constant second opportunities while shutting down Detroit’s interior scoring.

Defensively, Wembanyama was just as impactful. He finished with five blocks and altered several other shots around the rim. Detroit managed only 36 points in the paint, largely because players hesitated to challenge him inside.

What made the performance even more impressive was the efficiency and control. Wembanyama committed zero turnovers in 39 minutes, while finishing with a +20 plus-minus, underscoring how completely he dictated the game.

2. De’Aaron Fox Provided The Perfect Offensive Partner

While Wembanyama dominated inside, De’Aaron Fox controlled the tempo from the perimeter.

Fox finished with 29 points on 12-22 shooting, knocking down 4-10 from three-point range while adding five rebounds and three assists. His ability to push the pace created easy scoring opportunities before Detroit’s defense could get set.

Whenever the Pistons attempted to send extra defenders toward Wembanyama, Fox punished them. He attacked open driving lanes, hit pull-up jumpers, and consistently forced Detroit’s defenders into difficult rotations.

The two stars combined for 67 points, accounting for more than half of the Spurs’ scoring and giving San Antonio a dynamic inside-out combination Detroit struggled to contain.

3. Stephon Castle Ran The Offense Beautifully

The Spurs’ Stephon Castle had the best floor leadership on the team, and it was another big win for San Antonio.

In 35 minutes, Stephon Castle had 11 points and 12 assists and committed 2 turnovers, which was an impressive performance. He had an easy time finding open three-point shooters and big men cutting to the rim.

Two defensive steals and one defensive block mean he was integral to disrupting the offensive flow of the team for Detroit, and Castle was equalled on +20 plus-minus to Wembanyama for the best score on the team.

For young point guards, sharing the floor with superstars and running it like that is one of the most efficient strategies for raising the ceiling of the team.

4. Detroit’s Defense Had No Answers

From the opening tip, the Pistons could not contain the San Antonio offense.

The Spurs made 42 of 84 shots, giving them a 50% efficiency, and they scored 52 of their total points from inside the painted area, where Wembanyama was getting easy points from mismatches, and his cutters were getting easy points from the lanes he was opening to the basket.

The limitations of the Pistons’ defense were also evident in regard to protecting the rim. The team managed only four blocked shots while the Spurs tallied 11, underscoring the disparity in each team’s defensive presence in the paint.

Even when Detroit performed admirably with 12 made three-pointers in 28 attempts (42.9%), it still did not tip the scale in their favor, given the Spurs were able to exploit the defensive lapses to score at will.

5. Cade Cunningham’s Effort Wasn’t Enough

Cade Cunningham was the most productive member of the team, notching 26 points and 8 assists as he played 39 minutes to keep the game competitive.

Cunningham’s efficiency was below the desired level, as he shot 10-26 from the field, caused 4 turnovers, and finished with a -7 plus minus as the team was inconsistent in defense.

There were notable performances from the bench, especially Isaiah Stewart, who tallied 18 points while shooting 4-8 with 3 three-pointers made, and 7-8 from the line. He also registered 5 rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Pistons, to compound on their defensive struggles, they did not possess the interior defense to contain Wembanyama and the Spurs. Balanced offensive attack.