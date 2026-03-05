Bad News For Suns As Starting Center Goes Down Amid Tight Playoff Race

With the Phoenix Suns just two games back from the sixth-seeded Lakers, every game matters as the playoffs loom on the horizon. Unfortunately for Phoenix, their latest setback could have major implications for their title odds, as it will sideline Mark Williams for at least two to three weeks.

In an update by Marc Stein on Thursday, has suffered a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot, ruling him out for multiple weeks, at least. It wasn’t a game-time injury, and he only discovered it after experiencing soreness between games. Either way, it’s a major blow to the Suns, who will now be without their starting big man for one of the most important stretches of the season.

Williams, 24, is in his first season in Phoenix, and his fourth overall. This season, in 56 games, he’s averaging 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.3% shooting from the field in 23.6 minutes. His two-way game has been huge for the Suns, and he’s already been established as an essential member of the organization.

The good news is, Williams is set to return before the end of the season, but it could already be too late by the time he re-takes the floor. At 35-26, they rank seventh in the standings, and enough losses could push them down to 10th. Without Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain), the Suns were already shorthanded for the Bulls game tonight, and they will remain vulnerable for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen when they’ll be at full strength again, but they need all the help they can get to keep up with their Western competitors.

In the meantime, the Suns will be leaning on Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Grayson Allen to help carry the load, but the road ahead won’t be easy. With upcoming games against the Hornets, Bucks, and Celtics, the Suns will be fighting the odds to sneak into the top six, and the margin for error will be slim.

All the pressure now shifts toward Khaman Maluach, a 19-year-old rookie out of Duke. As a former 10th overall pick, he’s got the potential to make some noise in Phoenix and use this opportunity to earn a bigger role. The level of his play could determine where the Suns fall in the standings, but it’s going to take a cohesive effort to avoid falling behind.