Cooper Flagg Set To Return From Injury After 8-Game Absence

Mavericks rookie has been cleared to play tonight vs. the Magic after missing the last 8 games.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It has been a season from hell for the Dallas Mavericks, but Cooper Flagg brings welcome relief as he prepares to re-take the court. According to the latest update from Marc Stein, Flagg will suit up tonight after being a game-time decision against the Orlando Magic. It’s his first time playing since February 10th, marking an eight-game absence for the standout rookie. He also missed the Rising Stars showcase.

While Flagg (foot) is set to play against Orlando, his availability remains uncertain for the short term. Specifically, with the Mavericks playing the Celtics tomorrow, Flagg will be a game-time decision as the team continues to monitor his health. After that, assuming he doesn’t experience any additional setbacks, he should be set to play without any restrictions.

In a season with nothing to lose, the Mavericks don’t want to risk their future by putting Flagg out before he’s ready. These injuries are notoriously tricky, and it’s harder to play through, given that players are moving their feet on every play. For Flagg, the official diagnosis is a left midfoot sprain, which requires a cautious approach to avoid long-term issues. The good news is, after making steady progress for weeks, he’s finally ready to return to action.

Despite the setbacks, Flagg, 19, is still the leading favorite for Rookie of the Year. In 49 games, he’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.2% shooting and 30.2% shooting from three. He’s been a beacon of hope for the Mavericks in the wake of the Anthony Davis trade.

In his absence, the Mavericks have had to rely on guys like Brandon Williams, P.J. Washington, and Khris Middleton to fill the void, but given that the Mavs are currently on a four-game losing streak, it’s safe to say that it hasn’t worked out well. Without Flagg to stabilize the offense, there’s just not enough for this team to keep up with the competition.

Of course, this season may already be a lost cause for Dallas. At 21-40, they are eight games back from the final play-in spot. At this point, it would take a miracle for the team to turn things around, but it doesn’t mean that Flagg has nothing left to play for.

Besides experience and valuable run-time, finishing out the season ensures Cooper is eligible for NBA awards, specifically Rookie of the Year. After what he’s done for the Mavericks this season, he deserves the recognition, and it will set the pace for the rest of his career.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Intuit Dome. How The 76ers Can Acquire Kawhi Leonard This Offseason After February Trade Talks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like