Cooper Flagg Set To Return From Injury After 8-Game Absence

It has been a season from hell for the Dallas Mavericks, but Cooper Flagg brings welcome relief as he prepares to re-take the court. According to the latest update from Marc Stein, Flagg will suit up tonight after being a game-time decision against the Orlando Magic. It’s his first time playing since February 10th, marking an eight-game absence for the standout rookie. He also missed the Rising Stars showcase.

While Flagg (foot) is set to play against Orlando, his availability remains uncertain for the short term. Specifically, with the Mavericks playing the Celtics tomorrow, Flagg will be a game-time decision as the team continues to monitor his health. After that, assuming he doesn’t experience any additional setbacks, he should be set to play without any restrictions.

In a season with nothing to lose, the Mavericks don’t want to risk their future by putting Flagg out before he’s ready. These injuries are notoriously tricky, and it’s harder to play through, given that players are moving their feet on every play. For Flagg, the official diagnosis is a left midfoot sprain, which requires a cautious approach to avoid long-term issues. The good news is, after making steady progress for weeks, he’s finally ready to return to action.

Despite the setbacks, Flagg, 19, is still the leading favorite for Rookie of the Year. In 49 games, he’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.2% shooting and 30.2% shooting from three. He’s been a beacon of hope for the Mavericks in the wake of the Anthony Davis trade.

In his absence, the Mavericks have had to rely on guys like Brandon Williams, P.J. Washington, and Khris Middleton to fill the void, but given that the Mavs are currently on a four-game losing streak, it’s safe to say that it hasn’t worked out well. Without Flagg to stabilize the offense, there’s just not enough for this team to keep up with the competition.

Of course, this season may already be a lost cause for Dallas. At 21-40, they are eight games back from the final play-in spot. At this point, it would take a miracle for the team to turn things around, but it doesn’t mean that Flagg has nothing left to play for.

Besides experience and valuable run-time, finishing out the season ensures Cooper is eligible for NBA awards, specifically Rookie of the Year. After what he’s done for the Mavericks this season, he deserves the recognition, and it will set the pace for the rest of his career.