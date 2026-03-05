Lou Williams Builds The Best NBA Player Of All Time Without Using Any Michael Jordan And LeBron James’ Skills

Tasked with building the best NBA player of all time, Lou Williams makes some interesting selections. bit notably excludes Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read

Credit: New York Daily News Archive

The NBA has been graced by some of the most gifted athletes the sporting world has ever seen. From the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan to modern-day greats like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the NBA’s talent pool is truly awe-inspiring.

On that note, however, there exists the concept of the “perfect” basketball player. Tasked with building his own version of the best NBA player of all time by picking specific skills, Lou Williams shared his thoughts on “Run It Back,” but notably excluded Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Interviewer: “Build a player. Shooting?”

Williams: “Steph [Curry].”

Interviewer“Handles?”

Williams“Give me Kyrie [Irving].”

Interviewer“Defense.”

Williams“Give me Wemby [Victor Wembanyama].”

Interviewer“Dunking?”

Williams“Vince Carter.”

Interviewer“IQ.”

Williams“Rajon Rondo.”

Interviewer“Personality.”

Williams“Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards].”

For the most part, Williams creates a fairly intriguing NBA player.

For shooting, there is virtually no other pick than Stephen Curry. As the greatest shooter of all time and the all-time leader in three-pointers made, Curry redefined perimeter shooting in the NBA and essentially transformed the game.

Similarly, choosing Kyrie Irving for handles is also justified. While the NBA has seen many players with spectacular dribbling abilities, Irving sets himself apart. His unique rhythm, ball control, and fluidity of movement position him as one of the most creative dribblers in NBA history.

Defensively, Williams’ selection of Victor Wembanyama does raise some eyebrows. While the Spurs’ center is undoubtedly an elite rim-protector in every sense, leading the DPOY race with a league-high 2.9 blocks per game this season, at 22, he may be too young in his career to be considered in this conversation.

Barring defense, the aforementioned picks would be fairly unanimous. However, not choosing Vince Carter over Michael Jordan for dunking and Rajon Rondo over LeBron James for IQ certainly raises some questions.

In terms of IQ, many would argue that Rajon Rondo is the most intelligent basketball player the NBA has ever seen. While there have been several stories praising Rondo’s basketball IQ, there are an equal number of tales that praise LeBron James, too.

Meanwhile, Vince Carter is widely regarded as one of the most iconic dunkers the NBA has ever seen. As an incredibly talented athlete, Carter routinely pulled out all the stops at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. But when compared to Michael Jordan’s performances at the event, along with his highlight reel of in-game dunks, there may be some room for debate.

Even if we choose to rate Carter above Michael Jordan in this category, selecting Anthony Edwards ahead of Jordan for personality may be egregious.

Many sources have noted how much Edwards resembles legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Thus, if personality is to be considered a criterion, it is fair to assume that Jordan may have been an equally solid pick, if not better.

Overall, it is difficult to build the NBA’s best player ever without mentioning Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Given their achievements, their unique skill sets, and their impact on the game, it is nigh impossible to overlook two of the greatest players in NBA history.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like