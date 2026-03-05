How The 76ers Can Acquire Kawhi Leonard This Offseason After February Trade Talks

The Philadelphia 76ers quietly explored a major move before the trade deadline, and one of the biggest names in the league was reportedly on their radar.

According to Kevin O’Connor, the Sixers were actively searching for a star to pair with their core, and Kawhi Leonard was the player in question:

“Executives have said that the Sixers were actively making calls pre-deadline, though nothing seemed remotely close. Some sources suggest that Morey was star hunting with Kawhi Leonard being a name that was connected to Philly. But nothing happened. So Embiid, Maxey and the team saw McCain get dealt, the tax get ducked, and no pieces brought in to help.”

While nothing happened at the deadline, the idea itself reveals Philadelphia’s mindset heading into the offseason. With Daryl Morey known for his risky roster building, the possibility of pursuing Kawhi Leonard this summer could resurface, especially if the Los Angeles Clippers decide to tear everything down after already moving James Harden and Ivica Zubac before the deadline.

If that scenario unfolds, the Philadelphia 76ers could have a realistic path to acquiring one of the league’s most dominant two-way stars. Let’s get into how this can be done in the summer.

Paul George Must Be Traded Or Waived

The biggest obstacle standing between Philadelphia and the pursuit of Kawhi Leonard is 35-year-old Paul George (16.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG), quite fittingly. His contract occupies a massive portion ($54,126,380 next season with $56,586,670 player option in 2027-28) of the Sixers’ salary structure, and keeping that deal on the books would make it extremely difficult for the front office to pursue another max-level star.

If Philadelphia is serious about chasing Leonard, the first move has to involve clearing George from their financial picture.

One option is to trade George for a minimal return, likely something along the lines of two or three second-round picks. At this stage, the goal wouldn’t be maximizing value but rather opening cap flexibility.

The other possibility would be waiving George outright if no trade partner materializes. While that would be a drastic move, it would immediately free up the financial room needed to pursue Leonard aggressively in free agency or via sign-and-trade mechanics. In short, if the Sixers truly want to make a run at Kawhi Leonard, moving on from Paul George is a necessary step.

Philly Must Keep Embiid, Maxey, and Edgecombe To Contend

While the Sixers might need to make difficult decisions elsewhere on the roster, their core must remain untouched. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (28.9 PPG, 6.7 APG), and VJ Edgecombe (15.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.9 APG) represent the present and future of the franchise, and breaking up that trio would make a trade completely irrational.

Embiid’s trade value would likely never reflect his true impact due to injuries and his massive contract. Moving him now would almost certainly return pennies on the dollar compared to what the reigning MVP-level center provides when healthy. Philadelphia is far better off building around Embiid (26.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.9 APG) than trying to reset the franchise without him.

Meanwhile, Maxey and Edgecombe project as one of the most exciting young backcourts in the league. Maxey has already blossomed into an All-NBA-caliber guard with elite scoring ability and leadership qualities, while Edgecombe’s athleticism and defensive potential hint at future stardom as a Rookie of the Year contender.

If they keep this Big Three, they have the basis to acquire former NBA champion Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal.

A Blockbuster Deal For Kawhi Leonard

Proposed Trade Details

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Quentin Grimes (Sign and Trade), 2028 first-round pick (LAC), 2029 first-round pick (LAC), 2027 second-round pick (OKC/HOU/IND/MIA – most favorable), 2028 second-round pick (GSW), 2028 second-round pick (MIL), 2030 second-round pick (PHX/POR – most favorable), 2031 second-round pick

If the Clippers decide to fully blow it up following their roster shakeup, a sign-and-trade involving the 34-year-old Kawhi Leonard could become one of the biggest moves of the offseason. For Philadelphia, this is their time to make a move in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

Leonard is still one of the most impactful two-way players in basketball (27.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.7 APG this season as runner-up All-Star Game MVP), and he has been relatively healthy this season. His playoff experience, elite perimeter defense, and ability to take over games would fit perfectly alongside Embiid’s dominance in the paint and Maxey’s explosive scoring from the guard position. Few teams in the Eastern Conference could match the Sixers, even if Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum return to superstar form next season.

For the Clippers, the deal would allow them to recoup valuable draft capital rather than risking Leonard leaving for nothing after his $50,300,000 deal expires after next season. After already reshaping their roster earlier in the year, accumulating future assets and young contributors would give Los Angeles flexibility as they evaluate their next phase.

76ers Become A Force To Be Reckoned With In The East

If Philadelphia successfully pulls off this move, their championship odds would immediately skyrocket. A lineup built around Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, and Tyrese Maxey would give the Sixers one of the most balanced superstar trios in the league.

Leonard’s ability to defend elite wings would solve a major problem Philadelphia has faced in past playoff runs. At the same time, his mid-range scoring and playoff composure would take pressure off Embiid in high-leverage moments, something the Sixers have historically struggled with during postseason series.

With Edgecombe developing alongside them and a solid supporting cast built through free agency, Philadelphia could quickly emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. If the front office is willing to make bold decisions, starting with moving on from Paul George, the path to forming a legitimate championship contender with Kawhi Leonard suddenly becomes very real.