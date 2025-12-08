Suns Player Ratings: Mark Williams And Dillon Brooks Lead The Way In 108-105 Victory Over Wolves

The Phoenix Suns secured an impressive 108-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, improving to 14-10 on the season. Despite fielding a shorthanded lineup, with both Devin Booker and Jalen Green sidelined, the Suns saw some impressive performances across the board that helped them secure an unlikely road win.

The game against the Timberwolves was hard-fought to say the least. Although Phoenix managed to maintain a solid offensive rhythm, they were closely matched by Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards, who posted 40 points and nine rebounds for the game.

Even after Rudy Gobert’s ejection in the third quarter, the Wolves remained competitive thanks to Edwards’ individual brilliance. Some clutch defensive plays down the stretch forced Minnesota into making bad decisions. In this regard, the Suns rallied together to hold Minnesota off, effectively outlasting them in the game’s final moments.

With the Suns’ resilience and teamwork on display in this game, we rate the individual performances of the players who contributed to the victory.

Mark Williams – A+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 7-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7-9 FT, 29 MIN

Since his arrival this season, Mark Williams has been one of the Suns’ most key rotational players. Although he missed games early on in the preseason, his addition to the rotation for the regular season has been a significant boost to the roster.

Williams’ performance on Monday night was crucial to the team’s success. By acting as a lob threat, the Suns’ big man put a lot of pressure on Minnesota’s interior defense. Having scored 22 points primarily off high-percentage shots, he helped the Suns maintain a consistent scoring rhythm.

Collin Gillespie – A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, 33 MIN

Collin Gillespie has been one of the team’s best young players this season. After asserting himself as a reliable playmaker, Gillespie has taken over the duties of the floor general and fulfilled them quite well. This aspect of his game was put on display against the Timberwolves as he recorded 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists on Monday night. Although his shooting efficiency may be considered questionable, he came away with some big plays down the stretch to help Phoenix secure the victory.

Dillon Brooks – A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-20 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-4 FT, 31 MIN

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been one of the reasons behind the team’s recent success, especially in the absence of Booker and Green.

After drawing upon the task of guarding Anthony Edwards on Monday night, Brooks struggled to get his offense going. While he ended the night with 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists, his shooting splits of 7-of-20 from the field and 2-of-8 from the three-point line indicate that he was far too preoccupied defensively.

Although he wasn’t as impactful as he was during the game against the Lakers, Brooks managed to make some key contributions to the victory, regardless.

Royce O’Neale – B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 33 MIN

Royce O’Neale continued to fulfill his role as the team’s defensive specialist. While bringing intensity to the Suns’ defense, O’Neale contributed with a solid performance on the offensive end, too, posting 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Given that he also shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, it is evident that his efficiency had quite an impact on the team’s performance.

Defensively, O’Neale remained solid as he came up with big stops to stunt Minnesota’s offensive flow. With two steals and a block to his name, the veteran forward’s role was instrumental in the team’s success.

Grayson Allen – B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 5-16 FG, 1-8 3PT, 1-3 FT, 33 MIN

Grayson Allen has been an elite 3-and-D player for the better part of his career. While he has also been a vital member of the Suns’ core, his contributions were marginally less impactful than usual on Monday night.

Although he recorded a solid stat line of 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists, including two steals, his shooting splits of 5-of-16 from the field and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc are forgettable. Considering that he only attempted one three-pointer in the fourth, his limited influence reduced the Suns’ avenues to expand their lead.

Oso Ighodaro – B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-6 FG, 19 MIN

Oso Ighodaro has developed into a key role player for the Phoenix Suns this season. With the sophomore forward taking on more responsibilities, the Suns only stand to gain from his development. In this regard, Monday night’s game was an impressive performance for Ighodaro when considering he averages only 4.7 points per game this season. With high-efficiency scoring and defensive impact, Ighodaro played a significant role in helping Phoenix secure a win against the Wolves.

Jordan Goodwin – B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 26 MIN

Jordan Goodwin was a key acquisition for the Suns this offseason. As a gifted two-way player, Goodwin added meaningful depth to the Suns’ bench. On Monday night, however, Goodwin wasn’t a significant contributor. With nine points, three rebounds, and a steal on 4-of-8 shooting, the guard did his part in helping the team win. However, from the perspective of impact, it is safe to say that he could have played a more active role, especially considering the amount of playing time he received.

Jamaree Bouyea – C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Fourth-year guard Jamaree Bouyea hasn’t been a key figure in Phoenix’s rotation this season. Given the limited playing time he receives, his contributions haven’t typically been viewed as significant. Although he only received 12 minutes on Monday night, he posted five points, one rebound, and one assist without missing a single shot. However, considering that his impact on the game was negligible, a grade of C seems appropriate.

Ryan Dunn – D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 24 MIN

Ryan Dunn is among the talented young players in the Suns’ rotation. Positioned as a wing defender, Dunn isn’t typically known for major offensive exploits, hence excusing his limited scoring on Monday night. However, shooting 1-of-8 from the field and having minimal impact on the defensive side of the ball in 24 minutes of playing time seems underwhelming. Despite his eight rebounds and four assists, which are solid contributions in every sense, Dunn was the least impressive player on the Suns’ roster tonight.