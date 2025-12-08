Rudy Gobert Gets Ejected After Rash Foul On Mark Williams’ Dunk Attempt

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has put his team in a rather complicated situation for Monday night’s game. After a harsh foul on Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams during the third quarter, Gobert received a flagrant 2 foul, leading to an automatic ejection, leaving the Timberwolves shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Ruled Flagrant 2 on Gobert. Wind up excessive contact to vulnerable player in the air that's risky in terms of injury, referee described. Ejected. Williams split FTs. Suns up one.

Four minutes into the third quarter, the Wolves managed to tie things up at 69-69 behind a clutch shot by Anthony Edwards. Although this play gave Minnesota a lot of momentum, the Suns found themselves in a position to score on an easy transition play.

The opportunity to steal back some momentum fell in Mark Williams’ hands, as he found himself with enough runway to take off for a thunderous dunk. However, Rudy Gobert, who was caught completely out of position, shoved Williams from the back in a desperate attempt to prevent the Suns’ center from scoring.

The initial call was listed as a shooting foul, putting Williams in position to shoot two free throws. But considering that the Suns’ center was already airborne and such an action could have risked injury, the officials upgraded the call to a flagrant upon further review.

With Rudy Gobert out of the rotation, the Wolves have lost one of their key defensive players in the paint. Given how valuable he had been for Minnesota until his departure, having posted 15 points, eight rebounds, and one steal on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, the Wolves were left in a vulnerable position.

The Wolves Are Holding On Despite Rudy Gobert’s Ejection

Although Rudy Gobert’s ejection put the Minnesota Timberwolves in a precarious position, the sustained individual brilliance of Anthony Edwards seems to be keeping the Wolves in the game. With an 84-84 scoreline heading into the fourth quarter, the Wolves still have an opportunity to secure the win at home.

Edwards’ performance has been nothing short of inspiring. Following Rudy Gobert’s ejection, the Suns managed to extend their lead to three points. With the rest of Minnesota’s offense failing to find the bottom of the net, the Wolves’ superstar stepped up, securing four consecutive points to bring them level.

Although this run was also cut short by Phoenix, who managed to score on consecutive possessions, Anthony Edwards responded with a three-pointer of his own, helping the Wolves remain within striking distance.

Edwards’ scoring helped kickstart Minnesota’s offense. With players such as Jaylen Clark and Julius Randle closing out the quarter, the Wolves found themselves in a favorable position heading into the final frame.