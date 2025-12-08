Rudy Gobert Gets Ejected After Rash Foul On Mark Williams’ Dunk Attempt

Rudy Gobert was called for a flagrant 2 foul after shoving Mark Williams during a dunk attempt, leading to an automatic ejection from the game.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has put his team in a rather complicated situation for Monday night’s game. After a harsh foul on Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams during the third quarter, Gobert received a flagrant 2 foul, leading to an automatic ejection, leaving the Timberwolves shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Four minutes into the third quarter, the Wolves managed to tie things up at 69-69 behind a clutch shot by Anthony Edwards. Although this play gave Minnesota a lot of momentum, the Suns found themselves in a position to score on an easy transition play.

The opportunity to steal back some momentum fell in Mark Williams’ hands, as he found himself with enough runway to take off for a thunderous dunk. However, Rudy Gobert, who was caught completely out of position, shoved Williams from the back in a desperate attempt to prevent the Suns’ center from scoring.

The initial call was listed as a shooting foul, putting Williams in position to shoot two free throws. But considering that the Suns’ center was already airborne and such an action could have risked injury, the officials upgraded the call to a flagrant upon further review.

With Rudy Gobert out of the rotation, the Wolves have lost one of their key defensive players in the paint. Given how valuable he had been for Minnesota until his departure, having posted 15 points, eight rebounds, and one steal on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, the Wolves were left in a vulnerable position.

 

The Wolves Are Holding On Despite Rudy Gobert’s Ejection

Although Rudy Gobert’s ejection put the Minnesota Timberwolves in a precarious position, the sustained individual brilliance of Anthony Edwards seems to be keeping the Wolves in the game. With an 84-84 scoreline heading into the fourth quarter, the Wolves still have an opportunity to secure the win at home.

Edwards’ performance has been nothing short of inspiring. Following Rudy Gobert’s ejection, the Suns managed to extend their lead to three points. With the rest of Minnesota’s offense failing to find the bottom of the net, the Wolves’ superstar stepped up, securing four consecutive points to bring them level.

Although this run was also cut short by Phoenix, who managed to score on consecutive possessions, Anthony Edwards responded with a three-pointer of his own, helping the Wolves remain within striking distance.

Edwards’ scoring helped kickstart Minnesota’s offense. With players such as Jaylen Clark and Julius Randle closing out the quarter, the Wolves found themselves in a favorable position heading into the final frame.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article "Slap The Sh*t Out Of Him": OG Anunoby Criticized For Letting Desmond Bane Get Away With Unsportsmanlike Conduct “Slap The Sh*t Out Of Him”: OG Anunoby Criticized For Letting Desmond Bane Get Away With Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like