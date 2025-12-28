Former Grizzlies Player Returns To College After Winning MVP And Averaging A 25 Point Double-Double In China

It is not often that a professional basketball career bends go back to college, but Kenneth Lofton Jr. is doing exactly that. The former Memphis Grizzlies big man announced on Instagram that he is returning to Louisiana Tech, the school where he first put himself on the national radar.

Lofton entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent on a two-way contract with Memphis in 2022. His breakout moment came during the 2022-23 season, when he exploded for 42 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was his first-ever career start, and he became the first player in NBA history to have 40 points and 10 rebounds in his debut start. It looked like he could get a long-term role with the Grizzlies.

But that did not last as he was waived in the following season. He then had short stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Chicago Bulls. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the field as he featured in a total of 45 games across two seasons.

Like many fringe NBA players, he went to China, where he signed for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. And he played the best basketball of his career in China.

During the 2024-25 CBA season, Lofton was sensational, averaging 25.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, and was named the CBA MVP award.

That is what makes his next step so surprising. Instead of using that momentum to chase another NBA contract or extend his run in China, Lofton has decided to return to college basketball. One reason could be his drop in performance this season, where he is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists and has seen fewer minutes as well.

Players almost never go back to college after NBA minutes, G League stops, and international MVPs. This decision feels less about a return to the NBA and more about resetting himself as a player.

It is an unconventional path, but Kenneth Lofton Jr. has never followed a conventional script. Whether this leads back to the NBA or simply closes a unique chapter on his own terms, it is a reminder that careers are not always linear, and sometimes the rarest move is the one that looks backward to move forward.