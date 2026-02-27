Illinois Native Iman Shumpert On Why Derrick Rose Is Bigger Than Michael Jordan In Chicago

Derrick Rose didn't win NBA championships with the Bulls like Michael Jordan did, but he is Chicago's own.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We have heard a fair few members of the NBA community talk about Derrick Rose being bigger than the great Michael Jordan in the city of Chicago, and an Illinois native has now said that as well. Former NBA player Iman Shumpert, who is from Berwyn, Illinois, explained why Rose trumps Jordan during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“Mike’s more to the game,” Shumpert said. “To Chicago, we choosing sides. Mike a North Carolina boy. We happy we got him. We happy what he did for the city. Pooh was born here, and really did this. They followed him in high school. We followed him to Memphis. We followed him to the league. Then he the youngest MVP. And he brought that s*** home to Chicago. He held that motherf***** up in Chicago. Oh man!”

Jordan led the Bulls to six NBA titles in the 1990s, but he wasn’t a Chicago boy. He grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina. Shumpert says Chicago appreciates all that Jordan did, but Rose is one of their own. He was born in Chicago and then went to Simeon High School in the city.

Rose had already made a name for himself by the time he went to Simeon, and his reputation only grew there. He famously led them to back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007.

Rose averaged 25.2 points, 9.1 assists, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game as a senior and became quite the sensation. He then headed off to the University of Memphis for college, but was back home soon enough.

The Bulls won the draft lottery in 2008 and selected Rose with the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He’d become the youngest MVP in league history in 2011 and was on quite a trajectory. Unfortunately, the injury bug struck.

Rose tore his ACL in the 2012 playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the injury nightmare never really ended after that. It meant he never even got close to fulfilling his potential and became one of the biggest what-ifs in recent NBA history.

While Rose only has state championships and that one MVP to show, Shumpert says he’s ultimately Chicago’s own, something Jordan could never be.

“Everything about Pooh was Chicago, Chicago, Chicago, Chicago,” Shumpert stated. “We got to witness it, see everything. It’s like, yeah, he went to the league, and you might not ever get six rings like Mike, but Mike could never be from here.”

Simply put, Jordan may be bigger for the Bulls, but Rose is bigger for Chicago. That’s something that Kendrick Perkins and Draymond Green, two men who tend to disagree on almost everything, do agree on.

Perkins pointed out that Rose is beloved not just for what he brought from a basketball standpoint, but also for all that he did for the community. He called him the king of Chicago and reckons he’s the biggest athlete to come from the area.

Green, meanwhile, said Rose even stops crime in Chicago. He believes there is no one bigger than him in the city.

Rose also had his No. 1 jersey retired by the Bulls on Jan. 24, 2026. The 37-year-old didn’t lead them to the Promised Land as everyone in Chicago believed he would, but he still went down as one of their greatest players.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and center Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate after a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like