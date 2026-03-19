Lakers Have Beaten Every Team That Charles Barkley Said They Had No Chance Against

Lakers flip the narrative, prove Charles Barkley wrong with wins over West contenders.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Charles Barkley
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley did not hold back earlier this season when talking about the Los Angeles Lakers. He said that the Lakers had no chance against the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

And at the time, he was not wrong. The Lakers were getting beaten consistently by good teams, and they were exposed big time on the defensive end. But as of late, they have picked up the slack on both ends, and some matchups now look completely different.

Lakers keep proving Charles Barkley wrong 😭
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Let’s start with the Spurs.

They have been a better team all season long, as they sit 2nd in the West with a 51-18 record, and they are the biggest threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers could only manage one win in four games against them, so Chuck wasn’t wrong here. But that one win still matters. It showed they do have a shot when things click, even if they’re not on the same level.

Houston is where things flipped more clearly.

The Lakers beat the Rockets twice in a row recently and took the season series 2-1. Those weren’t sloppy wins either. They controlled the pace, put up a great defensive showing, executed late, and didn’t let the game turn into chaos. Against a team that thrives on energy and physicality, that says a lot.

Then Denver.

The Nuggets are always a problem because of Nikola Jokic. You don’t really stop him; you just try to survive his stretches. The Lakers managed to win that series 2-1, including an overtime game that could’ve gone either way. They didn’t fold late, which used to be an issue earlier in the season.

Minnesota might be the most telling one.

The Lakers swept them 3-0. Clean sweep. This is the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. That kind of turnaround doesn’t happen by accident. They looked more prepared, more physical, and just sharper across those games.

Now look at where the Lakers are.

They’ve won seven straight and 10 of their last 11. That run pushed them from sixth to third in the West at 44-25. They’ve also locked in tiebreakers over the Timberwolves, Rockets, and Nuggets, which could quietly matter a lot later.

The numbers back it up, too, but more importantly, the eye test feels different.

Luka Doncic is controlling everything offensively, and lately, he’s been on another level. Austin Reaves has settled into that second option role without forcing things. And LeBron James has adjusted. That part stands out. He’s not trying to dominate every possession, but he’s still everywhere when it matters.

That balance wasn’t there before.

Are they favorites? No. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Spurs have been more consistent all year. That gap still exists.

But the idea that the Lakers can’t ‘beat these teams’ doesn’t hold up anymore.

They already have.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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