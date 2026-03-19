LeBron James Says The Way He Treat Savannah Sets An Example For Daughter Zhuri

LeBron James did not point to basketball when asked about the most important lesson for his daughter, Zhuri Nova. He pointed to something far more personal: The way he treats his wife, Savannah James.

Speaking about family after the Lakers’ win against the Bulls, LeBron made it clear that actions inside the home carry more weight than anything said outside.

“The way I treat her mother. The love that I have inside the family. The accountability that I have inside the family. The way I treat her mom and her grandmothers. My mom and my mother-in-law, and her siblings.”

“I think a lot of habits that kids have come from their households. A lot of love comes from their households. A lot of things that they can take with them as they get older. And whatever the case may be, they learn in their households.”

“And I think one of the best compliments that we get from parents, like myself and Savannah, is when people talk about Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. I know I’m getting a little bit old, but when they say your kids are so well-mannered, like they’re such great kids, that’s the greatest compliment we can get.”

This shows how LeBron James’s parenting style. He chooses to focus on consistency. The same behavior, the same routine, and the same level of accountability. Over the years, kids tend to start noticing patterns and begin to adapt them.

LeBron also pointed out how much influence he had in his household in terms of shaping children. If the environment at home is stable and respectful, those behaviour traits are carried forward. If not, problems tend to show up later. LeBron framed it in simple terms. What kids see at home becomes what they believe is normal.

For LeBron and Savannah, the results show how their children are viewed publicly. As per LeBron, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri are often described as well-mannered and grounded. LeBron called that the greatest compliment he and Savannah receive as parents. Not awards, not achievements, but how their kids carry themselves.

This carries extra weight when you look at LeBron and Savannah’s love story.

They met as teenagers in Akron, Ohio, in 2002, long before fame, money, or the NBA entered the picture. Their relationship has lasted through every stage, from high school to global spotlight. They got married in 2013, which puts them at over a decade of marriage, and over two decades together overall. That history matters because it shows stability. Zhuri is not just hearing about respect; she is watching a long-term relationship built on it.

Zhuri, in particular, has had a visible influence on The King. LeBron admitted that being a father to a daughter changed him. It made him more aware, more patient, and more intentional. The responsibility feels different. He understands that how he treats women in his life will shape how his daughter expects to be treated in the future.

She has already stepped into youth volleyball and has been actively developing in the sport at a young age.

So cool seeing the development from Zhuri James on the volleyball court 👏 (via @KingJames, mrs_savannahrj/IG, coachboatvolleyball/IG wearecitysports/IG) pic.twitter.com/vWG2jOpvuC — espnW (@espnW) February 12, 2026

While she is still early in her journey, her involvement shows structure and discipline, something consistent with how the family operates. She is not just growing up around basketball. She is building her own path.

In the end, the message is simple but strong. Parenting is not built on one big speech or moment. It is built on repeated actions over time. For LeBron, the way he treats Savannah is not separate from parenting. It is the core of it. And for Zhuri, that example is shaping how she sees the world every day.