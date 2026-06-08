4 Reasons Why Building Around Trae Young Is The Right Move For The Wizards

The Washington Wizards have spent years searching for a direction. After struggling to find their floor general since a prime John Wall, they may have finally found one.

Despite finishing a league-worst 17-65 during the 2025-26 season (ranking 25th in offense and 29th in defense), Washington enters the summer with something it hasn’t had in a long time: hope. The franchise won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and is widely expected to select AJ Dybantsa, the consensus top prospect and a player many scouts believe has future superstar potential.

But Dybantsa won’t be arriving alone.

Earlier this season, the Wizards made one of the most significant trades in recent history, acquiring Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. At the time, some questioned whether Young fit Washington’s rebuilding timeline as the player only played five games and averaged 15.2 PPG and 6.2 APG in a small sample size.

However, to us, the answer appears obvious. The Wizards landed the best player in the deal by a massive margin, secured a proven offensive engine entering his prime, and now appear positioned to sign him to a three-year, $120 million extension.

The front office didn’t stop there this season, however. Washington also added Anthony Davis, giving the roster a legitimate veteran star capable of anchoring the defense while Young orchestrates the offense.

Suddenly, a franchise that looked years away from relevance has a potential superstar rookie, an elite playmaker, and a future Hall of Fame big man in their exciting starting lineup. They can even be buyers in a strong free agent class to improve the roster since they have a base to build upon.

The Wizards aren’t ready to contend for a championship yet. But for the first time in years, they have a foundation worth building around, and Trae Young should be at the center of it.

1. Elite Playmakers Are Almost Impossible To Find

The NBA is full of talented scorers. Elite floor generals are nearly impossible to acquire, especially for smaller markets.

Young remains one of the league’s premier creators, capable of generating efficient offense regardless of who shares the floor with him. Over his career, he has averaged 25.1 PPG and 9.8 APG and is only 27 years old. This season with the Hawks and Wizards, he posted 17.9 PPG and 8.0 APG in 15 games.

For a rebuilding franchise, this matters enormously. Young gives Washington an offensive identity every night. Instead of asking young players to create difficult shots on their own, he puts them in positions to succeed.

The Wizards spent years hoping to draft a player capable of becoming a primary offensive initiator. They already have one. Letting him walk or treating him as a temporary solution would only restart a search that most organizations spend decades trying to solve.

2. AJ Dybantsa Is Walking Into An Ideal Situation

Most No. 1 picks arrive with very high expectations. Dybantsa won’t have to carry Washington from day one because Young can shoulder the offensive burden immediately. Even if the college phenom averaged 25.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG with BYU last season, that doesn’t mean he will post the same numbers in the league.

Young’s presence creates a massive advantage for the young star’s development. Rather than learning the hardest way possible on a struggling team, Dybantsa can grow naturally alongside one of basketball’s best facilitators. Young’s ability to create open looks, push pace, and collapse defenses should accelerate the rookie’s transition to the NBA.

The best young players often flourish when paired with established stars early in their careers. Instead of forcing Dybantsa to learn through constant losing, Washington can place him in competitive games while allowing his role to expand gradually.

That’s a far healthier developmental environment than asking a 19-year-old to save a franchise by himself.

3. The Extension Is Expensive, But Fair Market Value

Three years and $120 million sounds like a significant commitment. It certainly is.

But Young is still firmly in his prime and remains one of the best offensive guards in basketball. The proposed extension avoids the dangers of a five-year mega-deal while ensuring Washington maintains stability through Dybantsa’s early development years.

The reality is simple: stars cost money. The Wizards finally have a legitimate star who wants to be part of their future.

Allowing contract concerns to derail the partnership would be far riskier than paying market value for a player who has already proven he can carry an offense at an All-NBA level.

For a franchise that has struggled to attract elite talent, securing Young long-term should be viewed as an opportunity, not a burden.

4. Anthony Davis Makes The Fit Far More Realistic

One of the biggest criticisms of building around Young has always centered on defense. Washington’s acquisition of Anthony Davis changes that conversation dramatically.

Davis remains one of the NBA’s most impactful defenders and gives the Wizards an elite backline protector capable of covering many of the weaknesses that naturally come with smaller guards. The big man posted 20.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.7 BPG on 50.6% from the field.

More importantly, the Davis-Young partnership creates immediate balance. Young drives the offense. Davis anchors the defense. Dybantsa develops into the future face of the franchise.

That’s not a championship core today, but it’s a blueprint. For a team that won only 17 games, having an identity is significant progress.

The Wizards spent years searching for star power. Now they have multiple stars, the No. 1 overall pick, and a clear direction. Rather than restarting another rebuild, Washington should embrace what it has already built.

The path forward is obvious: give Trae Young his extension, hand AJ Dybantsa the keys to the future, and let the next era of Wizards basketball begin.