Hypothetical 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Giannis And Kawhi To The Heat

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of intense trade rumors for about a year now, and we might finally see him head out of town this summer. Bucks co-owner Wes Edens has said Antetokounmpo will be moved if he doesn’t sign an extension this offseason, and a whole host of teams would be interested in his services.

The Miami Heat have long been linked to Antetokounmpo, and NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson claims that is where he wants to go now.

“Every indication that I have gotten currently points to one definitive truth: Giannis wants to join the Miami Heat. Furthermore, sources indicate that the multi-time MVP would be willing to sign a contract extension with the Heat today if a trade were finalized.”

Now, Antetokounmpo would turn the Heat, who missed the playoffs with a 43-39 record this season, into a contender, but they still wouldn’t be among the title favorites. You’d want more firepower, and Robinson thinks that is possible, too. He believes the Heat can land Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard as well and laid down a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade.

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, 2031 first-round pick (MIA)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, No. 13 Pick, 2029 first-round pick (MIA)

The Heat Form A New Big 3

In this scenario, the Heat are getting Antetokounmpo and Leonard while keeping Bam Adebayo. They give up pretty much every other valuable asset, though, Norman Powell aside, to form a Big 3.

Antetokounmpo would be the head of the snake, and he put up 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Bucks in 2025-26. It was a down year for the two-time MVP as he played only 36 games due to injuries, but he was still remarkably effective when he stepped out onto the court.

Leonard, on the other hand, had his best season in a while, as he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Clippers. He crucially managed to stay relatively healthy, playing 65 games.

With Antetokounmpo and Leonard leading the charge, you’d need that third star to be fine with taking a backseat on offense. You’d imagine Adebayo wouldn’t take issue, as defense has always been his primary strength. The 28-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Heat in 2025-26.

Adebayo has never really taken that offensive leap that the Heat would have hoped, and he’d get to stick to doing what he does best with these two next to him.

The Clippers Continue To Get Younger

The Clippers had one of the older cores in the NBA in recent years, but they decided to get younger in 2026. First, James Harden was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland, who is 10 years younger.

The Clippers then sent Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and draft picks. Moving the 34-year-old Leonard seemed like the logical next step, and they’re getting some interesting pieces here for him.

Andrew Wiggins isn’t exactly young, but he is younger than Leonard at 31. He has real value around the NBA, too, as a two-way wing.

Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Heat in 2025-26. He shot 41.4% from beyond the arc, and the Clippers can either keep him as part of their new core or flip him for more assets.

Nikola Jovic, meanwhile, would be a reclamation project. Jovic struggled in 2025-26, averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. The 22-year-old took a step back, but there is a player in there. The question would be, can the Clippers get the best out of Jovic?

Lastly, the Heat give the Clippers an unprotected first-round pick in 2031. That could prove to be a terrific asset, as Leonard would be long gone by then, while Antetokounmpo would be in decline.

The Bucks Begin A Full Rebuild

The Bucks get an interesting mix of players here for Antetokounmpo. There is no one with superstar potential, but there are some quality pieces.

Tyler Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Heat in 2025-26. Herro was an All-Star in 2025 and could be the new centerpiece of the Bucks’ offense.

Davion Mitchell, meanwhile, is a defensive-oriented guard who put up 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. A 3-and-D guard like him will always have some value.

We mentioned earlier how Jovic took a step back, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. went the other way. Jaquez had a bounce-back season, as he put up 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. He has rebuilt his value in some style.

We get to Kel’el Ware next, and he is the most valuable asset among the players. Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in 2025-26. He has the tools to be a star big man one day.

As for the draft capital, the Bucks would get the No. 13 pick this year and an unprotected first-rounder in 2029. It is not quite as valuable as the one sent to the Clippers, but it could still prove to be a good one.

A New Superpower In The East?

It was about 16 years ago that the Heat rocked the basketball world by putting together a Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. They’d be a dominant force in the NBA for four seasons and won two championships.

Now, this potential modern trio wouldn’t be as good as that one, but the Heat would become serious title contenders with them. Depth would undoubtedly be a concern, though, and Leonard’s health would be another. We have seen his body break down time and time again over the years.

The Heat wouldn’t have the depth to cope with Leonard’s absence either. That would put more pressure on Antetokounmpo, who had his own injury issues this season, as mentioned earlier.

So, there would be a big risk here, but also potentially a big reward. We have seen teams make all-in moves in the past, and this would be the greatest one of the lot.