NBA Insider Proposes Kevin Durant To Trail Blazers Trade Scenario; Package Looks Like A Lowball For Rockets

Kevin Durant trade rumors are once again heating up, and one proposed scenario has already sparked debate about whether the Houston Rockets would be getting enough value in return.

Speaking on the Third Apron podcast, NBA insider Sam Quinn suggested a trade that would send Durant to the Portland Trail Blazers while giving the Rockets a package centered around Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, and a 2029 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick swap.

The proposed deal would look like this:

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets receive: Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, 2029 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick swap

Quinn’s logic is straightforward. Houston would essentially recover assets similar to what it gave up when acquiring Durant. The Rockets originally parted with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to land the future Hall of Famer.

The Rockets enter a fascinating offseason after finishing 52-30 and earning the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Expectations were high entering their first-round series against the injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers, but Houston was eliminated in six games after Durant suffered an injury before the series and appeared in only one contest.

The situation became even messier when reports surfaced regarding Durant’s alleged burner account activity on X, where he reportedly criticized teammates and mocked members of the organization. Those reports reportedly damaged locker room chemistry and have fueled speculation that Houston could explore moving him.

Meanwhile, Portland has emerged as one of the NBA’s surprise teams. The Trail Blazers finished 42-40 and secured the seventh seed in the West before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in five games during the first round.

The Blazers Can Form A Veteran Core With Kevin Durant

Durant continues to perform at an All-NBA level despite entering the later stages of his career. Last season, he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range. He earned his 16th All-Star selection and his 12th All-NBA nod after being named to the All-NBA Second Team.

His contract also remains manageable for a star of his caliber. Durant’s two-year, $90 million extension begins next season, paying him $43.9 million in 2026-27, followed by a $46.0 million player option in 2027-28.

Adding Durant would instantly raise expectations. A veteran core featuring Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Durant, alongside rising star Deni Avdija, would give Portland a legitimate chance to compete near the top of the Western Conference.

The Rockets Will Feel Low-Balled By This Offer

In this scenario, the Rockets would receive Sharpe, a young, athletic scorer with significant upside, plus Grant, a proven veteran forward, and a potentially valuable future draft asset. Still, many around the league would likely view this as a surprisingly modest return for a player who remains one of basketball’s elite offensive weapons.

Sharpe is certainly an intriguing centerpiece. The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign, averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field. His four-year, $90 million extension begins next season and will pay him $20 million annually before gradually increasing through 2029-30.

Grant remains a productive veteran wing as well. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. He is owed $34.2 million next season and has a $36.4 million player option for 2027-28.

The biggest question remains whether Houston would settle for this package. Sharpe is a promising young player, but many executives would likely argue that a 16-time All-Star and recent All-NBA selection should command far more than one young scorer, an aging veteran contract, and a draft pick swap.

Too Little or Just Enough For Kevin Durant?

Ultimately, the proposed trade comes down to how Houston values Durant’s remaining championship window versus its long-term future. Sharpe offers youth and upside, Grant provides immediate production, and the draft swap adds some future flexibility, but that package may still fall short of what many believe a player of Durant’s stature should command.

If the Rockets decide to move on from the former MVP, they will likely seek a stronger return. For Portland, however, acquiring Durant at this price would be a massive win and could instantly transform the Trail Blazers into a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.