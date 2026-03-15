Kevin Durant’s Burner Account Controversy Still Impacts Rockets’ Chemistry, Says Former Teammate

The Rockets may be winning, but Kendrick Perkins believes their lack of camaraderie could be attributed to Kevin Durant's burner account controversy.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After Kevin Durant‘s acquisition in the offseason, the Houston Rockets were widely regarded as title favorites. While this remains the case for the most part, with the Rockets (41-25) in fourth place, Durant’s former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, noted a distinct lack of chemistry.

During a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’ Show,” Kendrick Perkins noted that there had been a shift in the Rockets’ energy. While many reasons could be attributed to this, Perkins expressed that Kevin Durant’s burner account controversy may have played a role.

“I see a disconnect in this organization,” Perkins claimed. “In my mind, I’m starting to think, I don’t see a lot of high fives, chest bumping, are they over the allegations of the burner account? The KD burner account. Are they over these allegations? Because since the All-Star break, when those allegations came out, this team hasn’t been clicking.”

“At the beginning of the season, without a point guard, for the first two months, they had one of the best offenses in the NBA,” he continued. “You can’t tell me what we’re looking at, this disconnect, Ime [Udoka] having to call motherf***ers out… They look like a team that’s not bought in all the way.”

“I don’t know if that’s a reflection of what happened. I don’t know if that’s a reflection of Ime. I don’t know what it is. All I know is their a** is going to be sent home in the first round.”

Kendrick Perkins’ recent comments regarding the Rockets, especially players such as Alperen Sengun, may suggest that he is being overly critical. However, when gauging the team’s performance since the All-Star break, the former NBA champion may have a solid foundation for his statement involving Kevin Durant.

Before the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets enjoyed a 33-20 record and boasted an offensive rating of 117.0 (6th in the NBA). Since the All-Star break, the Rockets have struggled to maintain their effectiveness, logging an 8-5 record and seeing their offensive rating fall to 114.1 (16th in the NBA).

Houston’s defensive execution has also suffered. Although the team posted a defensive rating of 112.0 before the break (5th in the NBA), it has dropped to 113.1 (14th in the NBA) since.

In the last 10 games, Houston has struggled to win consistently. With a 6-4 record in this period, it is apparent that the team hasn’t found a way to build off its victories, resulting in losses to teams like the Warriors and the Heat.

Needless to say, the Rockets’ scoring has taken a hit. Surprisingly, Kevin Durant, who is averaging a team-high 26.0 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three-point range, has seen a minor increase in scoring, posting 26.5 points per game since the All-Star break.

Kevin Durant’s burner account controversy undoubtedly had an internal impact on the Rockets. With several teammates like Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun being called out, locker room tension is an inevitability.

While the team has rallied around Kevin Durant to some extent, there may be some reason to believe Kendrick Perkins’ claim. With the Rockets falling out of favor as a title threat, the team will need to address these issues sooner rather than later.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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