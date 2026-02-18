The Alleged Kevin Durant’s Burner Account Highlights: From Dissing Own Teammates To Mocking Friends And Legends

Kevin Durant has never hidden from social media. In fact, he has leaned into it. He has argued with fans, corrected narratives in real time, and famously admitted years ago to using burner accounts to defend himself online. That history is exactly why the latest alleged burner scandal has exploded the way it has.

Over All-Star Weekend, screenshots began circulating from an account believed by some to belong to Durant. The posts were unfiltered, harsh, and in several cases downright brutal toward former and current teammates. There is still no concrete proof that the account is his, and Durant has not publicly claimed it. Even so, the alleged comments have set the basketball world on fire.

Here is a breakdown of each major highlight.

On Jabari Smith Jr., the alleged comment calling him ‘lowkey ret*rded’ is easily one of the harshest.

“He’s lowkey ret**ded.”

If authentic, it would signal real frustration with the young forward’s development and decision-making. Smith is still early in his career, and for a veteran like Durant, chasing wins, patience can wear thin. Even so, publicly belittling a teammate crosses a line that would be difficult to repair inside a locker room.

The alleged Alperun Sengun rant about turnovers and defensive flaws feels the most situational.

“Ima turn the ball over with this sh*tty a** team. Idgaf. Your franchise player can’t shoot or defend. That’s a wayyyyyyy bigger issue than my turnovers. Remember, these guys are your future.”

Durant recently had a high turnover game, and Sengun has faced defensive criticism. The post reads like someone deflecting blame in real time.

Even Ben Simmons found a mention.

“I swear I miss Ben Simmons. Least that n**** would give me the ball.”

That alleged remark feels rooted in Durant’s Brooklyn tenure. Simmons was criticized heavily during his Nets stint, but the comment suggests Durant may have preferred Simmons’ pass-first approach compared to more ball-dominant teammates. It paints a picture of Durant valuing touches and rhythm over fit or reputation.

On Devin Booker and Frank Vogel, comparing them to dictators like Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler is extreme hyperbole.

“Two dictators, Stalin and Hitler. Mussolini and Kim Jong-un.”

It suggests tension during his Phoenix run, possibly tied to leadership dynamics or offensive hierarchy. Durant publicly handled his Suns exit professionally, which makes this alleged tone feel dramatically different from his media persona.

On James Harden, calling him ‘a good n****” but “slightly delusional’ sounds oddly affectionate.

“I miss James man. That’s a good Ni**a. Slightly delusional, but I understand him.”

Durant and Harden have shared real history in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn. The wording suggests respect mixed with acknowledgment of Harden’s sometimes unrealistic views on team construction or roles.

Regarding Kyrie Irving around Luka Doncic, the alleged line about Kyrie being on his ‘best behavior around the European’ hints at deeper commentary on locker room dynamics.

“Nah that Ni**a kai really on his best behavior around the European, but treat his own people like we owe him something.”

Durant and Kyrie were extremely close in Brooklyn. If real, it would suggest Durant noticed a different version of Kyrie in Dallas compared to their time together.

Russell Westbrook being labeled a ‘triple-double cocaine bear’ fits internet humor but also underscores their long-standing competitive tension after Durant left Oklahoma City.

“I wouldn’t say kai was competing wit me but that lightskin and that triple-double cocaine bear was.”

Pairing that with a shot at Stephen Curry as ‘that lightskin’ feels less malicious and more like locker room style teasing, though still problematic in public.

On his Rockets teammates being called ‘crayon eaters,’ that reads as pure frustration. Houston is building around youth. Durant, at this stage of his career, may not have patience for mistakes if the goal is contention.

The recently retired Chris Paul was also in for some heavy fire.

“Chris Paul doesn’t know sh*t.”

That alleged jab contradicts the widespread belief that Paul is one of the smartest players ever. If true, it may reflect stylistic disagreements more than basketball IQ.

Even his former coach, Steve Kerr, caught a few strays.

“Steve Kerr never drew up plays or suggested anything, but he won a bunch of titles.”

Saying Steve Kerr ‘never drew up plays’ minimizes Kerr’s coaching resume and the Warriors’ dynasty. That comment would be especially shocking considering Durant won two Finals MVPs under him.

Perhaps most striking is how specific many of the comments felt. Some posts referenced in-game frustrations, locker room dynamics, and strategic decisions that would seemingly require inside knowledge. That detail is fueling speculation. At the same time, it is also what skeptics point to as possible trolling by someone intentionally trying to mimic Durant’s voice.

Analysts are split. Bill Simmons suggested there may be smoke to the fire, noting how unprecedented it would be for a star to publicly disparage teammates through anonymous posts while still playing with them. Max Kellerman pushed back, arguing that Durant’s past admission of burner use makes it easier for people to assume guilt without proof.

Adding to the complexity, popular streamer NEON publicly defended Durant, saying he knows him personally and believes he would never trash teammates like that.

If the account is fake, it is a masterclass in impersonation. If it is real, it presents a serious problem. Durant is a future Hall of Famer, a two-time champion, and one of the most gifted scorers the game has seen. Publicly mocking teammates and legends would strain trust in any locker room.

For now, it remains alleged. Screenshots alone are not confirmation. But because Durant has walked this road before with burners, the internet is more willing to believe it. In today’s NBA, perception spreads faster than proof, and silence only fuels the speculation.