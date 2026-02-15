Kevin Durant Potentially Exposed For Trashing On Stephen Curry And Other Ex-Teammates With A Burner X Account

As the most elite basketball talent in America comes under one roof for the NBA’s All-Star weekend, the Rockets’ superstar Kevin Durant found himself in the headlines for multiple reasons.

Durant, the 37-year-old star who is not shy about speaking his mind, came under public scrutiny after a burner account went viral, with its leaked responses showing a pattern of trash-talking that could be indicative of the Rockets’ superstar. And if true, it may put the veteran forward under a lot of criticism as well.

During the course of his NBA career, Kevin Durant has been on five NBA franchises, and the leaked responses had the burner account ‘@GetHigher77’ directly addressing players and incidents that showed as if the person running the account was physically present and had harsh opinions about each organization, especially his own former and current teammates.

And there’s a good chance this isn’t Durant but a hardcore supporter pretending to be him. But let’s take a look at the kind of comments the account has made to make basketball fans believe it is him. One by one, the account took digs at almost each of Durant’s former teams.

From his former teammates like Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Devin Booker, to current teammates like Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr, this account’s leaked responses did not spare any big name in the basketball world.

“I started holding Steph accountable, and n***as started looking at me like this,” wrote the account as though addressing Durant’s issues with the Warriors. “If you don’t screen and pass up shots for Steph, you’re getting waived,” he further added.

The burner account did not even spare his former head coach on the Warriors, Steve Kerr.

“Since MJ punched Kerr in the face, he doesn’t f**k with darkskins,” wrote the account in reference to Kerr.

The account also spoke about Durant’s first All-Star teammate on the Thunder, Russell Westbrook, referring to him as a “triple-double cocaine bear,” while Curry was “light skin.”

“I wouldn’t say Kai was competing with me, but that lightskin and that triple double cocaine bear was,” wrote the account in defense of the guards he has played with, while seemingly giving a subtle jab at Kyrie Irving’s controversial time in Brooklyn.

Subsequently, the burner account addressed the next team Durant was on after leaving the Warriors: the Nets. Specifically, it made comments on James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, all three of his key teammates during his time in Brooklyn.

“I miss James, man, that’s a good n***a.. Slightly delusional, but I understand him,” wrote the account as though addressing Durant’s opinion on James Harden.

“I swear, I miss Ben Simmons. Least that n***a would give me the ball,” it further added later in reference to how the Nets’ big three ended up parting ways, and eventually Durant joined the Suns.

Furthermore, the account spoke about Devin Booker and Frank Vogel as though they were dictators scapegoating Durant on the Suns.

“All this because Book returned… Two dictators. Stalin and Hitler, Mussolini and Kim Jong Un… The Suns are my team when we lose and Book’s team when we win,” wrote the account while throwing shade on Durant’s next team after the Nets: the Suns.

🚨: A leaked DM from Kevin Durant’s now exposed burner which shows him talking shit about Devin Booker: “Two dictators [Devin Booker and Frank Vogel], Stalin and hitler. Mussolini and Kim jong un.” “The Suns are my team when we lose and Book’s team when we win.” https://t.co/owDEJWPwiS pic.twitter.com/9doryigxkQ — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) February 15, 2026

This response was in line with the emotions that Durant publicly admitted he felt towards the Suns, but a bit more unfiltered than what he said in public.

“Coach called that play to pass to Alpi lol. Ima turn the ball over with this s***ty a** team. Idgaf. Your franchise player can’t shoot or defend. That’s a wayyyyyy bigger issue than my turnovers. Remember, these guys are your future,” wrote the account as though it was addressing Sengun’s rampant criticism of defending.

Recently, a video of Durant being frustrated with Sengun’s lack of defensive awareness during a game also went viral. Therefore, some people began wondering whether this is actually Durant.

“I can’t trust Jabari to make a f**kin shot or get a stop…. He’s lowkey retarded,” wrote the account in another response while addressing Jabari Smith Jr.

While the internet ponders whether or not this is actually Durant, if true, this puts the Rockets’ superstar in an uncomfortable position with every team he has ever been on.

The Rockets’ official social media account appeared to take a dig at this social media controversy, but no official word has come yet from Durant or the team.

There is no official confirmation on whether this account is, in fact, Durant. But it appears as though the basketball world has found what seems to be his burner account.

And this suspicion is not unsubstantiated. Durant has admitted in the past that he feels like he can be his unfiltered self on social media and has confessed to using burner accounts to interact with basketball fans on social media. Therefore, this could very much be him, but we will likely never get a public admission.