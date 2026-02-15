Michael Jordan Says Winning The Daytona 500 Feels Like He Just Won An NBA Championship

NBA legend Michael Jordan appears to be expanding his list of sporting achievements. With his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Jordan and his team were beyond exhilarated with their first win at the iconic circuit.

Michael Jordan’s reaction to winning the Daytona 500 showcased how meaningful it was. After the race, Jordan expressed his thoughts about his team’s performance and the milestone achievement.

“I can’t even believe it. It was so gratifying,” Jordan shared. “I mean, we had four guys that were really fighting, really helping each other out. You never know how these races are going to end. You just try to survive.”

After giving props to Riley Herbst and crediting him for playing a vital role in keeping the team afloat, he continued:

“We just hung in there all day. Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look, I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

Michael Jordan celebrating his 23XI racing team winning the Daytona 500 (via @WorldWideWob)pic.twitter.com/c5h1NLYvA8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 15, 2026

Michael Jordan’s reaction to the win is completely justified, considering that 23XI Racing’s win came down to the wire. With Tyler Reddick in fourth place to start the final lap, a series of crashes allowed the driver to secure the lead position to close things out. To make matters more impressive, Reddick didn’t lead the race even once apart from the final lap.

The win is noteworthy for 23XI Racing as it follows a major court case involving the team and NASCAR being resolved.

This photo of Michael Jordan with his Daytona 500 trophy is ICONIC. 🏆🥶 (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/9yVkIpgPuD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 16, 2026

23XI Racing and Front Row Sports had reportedly sued NASCAR over the terms of the agreement, alleging antitrust violations in 2024. The heated trial with NASCAR regarding the signing of a charter agreement was a pressing concern for Jordan’s team.

However, since the trial began, matters have been resolved with both parties agreeing on a settlement deal, though many details haven’t been divulged. Additionally, it was agreed that all charters would be permanent.

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR win lines up alongside his several professional achievements, which include five MVP awards, six NBA championships, and six Finals MVPs, among many others, adding to an already packed trophy cabinet.

Apart from being the first Daytona 500 win for 23XI Racing since the team’s formation in 2020, the major accomplishment also comes a few days before Michael Jordan’s 63rd birthday, a truly fitting early-birthday gift in some ways.