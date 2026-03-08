Lakers Player Ratings: Doncic And Reaves Ruin Knicks On Efficient Scoring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t shoot the lights out overall, but they controlled this game thanks to strong performances from their backcourt and timely shooting from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 60 points, carrying the offense while the Lakers created separation early and never let the New York Knicks seriously threaten a comeback.

The difference ultimately came from the perimeter. While New York struggled badly from three-point range, Los Angeles knocked down 15 threes and forced 19 turnovers. That extra efficiency allowed the Lakers to build a lead that reached 23 points at one stage and control the game from start to finish.

Luka Doncic: A

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6 TOV, 11-25 FG, 5-16 3PT, 8-10 FT, 38 MIN

Doncic once again served as the engine of the Lakers’ offense. He created scoring opportunities from the start, mixing drives, step-back threes, and trips to the free-throw line. Even though his three-point percentage wasn’t particularly efficient, he kept firing and still finished with five makes from deep. The Knicks had trouble slowing him down whenever he got into rhythm, and his scoring bursts helped the Lakers build the lead that ultimately decided the game.

Austin Reaves: A-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-7 FT, 39 MIN

Reaves delivered one of his most complete performances of the night. He looked confident attacking the basket, knocked down a few big three-pointers, and contributed defensively with three steals. What stood out most was how controlled his game felt—he made smart decisions with the ball and avoided mistakes while still being aggressive offensively. His scoring alongside Doncic gave the Lakers a reliable one-two punch.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 3-8 3PT, 37 MIN

Rui Hachimura had a quiet but steady night. He spaced the floor with a few three-pointers and also helped on the glass with seven rebounds. While he wasn’t the focal point of the offense, he consistently made the right play and provided useful minutes on both ends of the floor.

Luke Kennard: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT, 27 MIN

Kennard gave the Lakers a nice scoring boost off the bench. His ability to stretch the floor with outside shooting helped open driving lanes for the team’s primary playmakers. Whenever the offense slowed down, his perimeter shooting helped keep the defense honest.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 3-4 FG, 20 MIN

Ayton didn’t see heavy usage offensively, but he was efficient when he did get touches around the basket. He also helped protect the rim with a couple of blocks and contributed on the boards. It was a steady interior performance that helped balance the Lakers’ perimeter-heavy scoring.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

LaRavia made the most of his minutes. He didn’t take many shots, but he finished the chances he had and also chipped in with rebounds and playmaking. His hustle and ball movement helped keep the second unit organized.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-3 FG, 5-6 FT, 17 MIN

Hayes struggled to convert from the field but made up for it by getting to the free-throw line and knocking down five of six attempts. He also stayed active on the boards and contributed defensively. While the shooting line doesn’t look great, he still found ways to impact the game.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 10 MIN

Vanderbilt didn’t play many minutes, but he brought his usual defensive energy while he was on the floor. He also managed to knock down a three-pointer and chipped in a block. It was a short but productive stretch.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 1-10 FG, 0-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 29 MIN

Smart had a rough shooting night and couldn’t find his rhythm from the field. However, he still contributed in other ways, particularly with his passing and defense. His two steals and four assists helped the Lakers maintain their defensive intensity, even though his scoring wasn’t there.

Maxi Kleber: C-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 STL, 10 MIN

Kleber had a limited role in this one and didn’t attempt a shot. His minutes were mostly focused on defense and spacing, so there wasn’t much opportunity to leave a bigger mark statistically.