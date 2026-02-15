Streamer Defends Kevin Durant Despite Leaked Posts On Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic From Alleged Burner Account

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant has recently found himself in some murky waters. With some sources suggesting that X user, “@gethigher77,” is allegedly Durant’s burner account, some posts about his past and present teammates have generated particular attention.

Doubts continue to grow as more posts come to light. Still, popular streamer NEON came to the aid of Kevin Durant, addressing the situation and defending the Rockets forward.

“That was not him,” NEON stated. “I saw what we all saw on Twitter about KD. He would never do some s**t like that. He would never. Ever. He would never hate on his teammates. That’s just not the type of guy he is. I know him personally, so yeah.”

The news about Kevin Durant’s alleged burner account broke at the time of the All-Star Game. Given that the forward was actively participating in the games himself, there was barely any opportunity to receive a statement from him on the topic.

While it remains a matter of speculation at the moment, some of the posts do raise some eyebrows.

The ones about Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, in particular, seem quite convincing. When considering Kevin Durant’s latest comments on the All-Star Game, critiquing Doncic and Jokic for not taking the games too seriously, the resurfaced posts seem to strike a similar note.

A screenshot from an exchange saw the X user effectively target Doncic by saying:

“Aye, Kyrie thought that white European was going to play honorable hoops. I’m crying.”

Given that Kyrie Irving, Durant’s former teammate from the Brooklyn Nets, left the Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks midway through the 2022-23 season, it would appear that the user is throwing shade at both Irving and Doncic.

Meanwhile, another chat exchange revealed that the user subtly took a shot at Jokic, too, by asking:

“Any word about Jokic turnovers?”

There isn’t a specific timeline for when this comment was made. But in light of a recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where Kevin Durant recorded eight turnovers, such a message appears to be an attempt at deflecting.

Although the current situation is complicated enough, another screenshot could prove to be even more compromising. While reacting to a post suggesting that Durant is in support of genocide, the X user responded:

“If they need drones!! We got ya.”

Recent reports revealed Kevin Durant’s investment in a drone company named Skydio, which supposedly supplies weapons to the IDF in Israel. Given the gravity of the situation in the region, specifically involving populated areas in Gaza, backing such a company reflects poorly on the Rockets’ superstar.

For the most part, if NEON’s statement is to be believed, then Durant may not have much reason to worry. However, until the situation either dies down or is cleared up, the forward may find himself in a tough position.