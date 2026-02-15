Streamer Defends Kevin Durant Despite Leaked Posts On Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic From Alleged Burner Account

Even amid the current social media scrutiny regarding his alleged burner account, Kevin Durant garners support. But is it enough to dispute the growing doubts?

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant has recently found himself in some murky waters. With some sources suggesting that X user, “@gethigher77,” is allegedly Durant’s burner account, some posts about his past and present teammates have generated particular attention.

Doubts continue to grow as more posts come to light. Still, popular streamer NEON came to the aid of Kevin Durant, addressing the situation and defending the Rockets forward.

“That was not him,” NEON stated. “I saw what we all saw on Twitter about KD. He would never do some s**t like that. He would never. Ever. He would never hate on his teammates. That’s just not the type of guy he is. I know him personally, so yeah.”

The news about Kevin Durant’s alleged burner account broke at the time of the All-Star Game. Given that the forward was actively participating in the games himself, there was barely any opportunity to receive a statement from him on the topic.

While it remains a matter of speculation at the moment, some of the posts do raise some eyebrows.

The ones about Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, in particular, seem quite convincing. When considering Kevin Durant’s latest comments on the All-Star Game, critiquing Doncic and Jokic for not taking the games too seriously, the resurfaced posts seem to strike a similar note.

A screenshot from an exchange saw the X user effectively target Doncic by saying:

“Aye, Kyrie thought that white European was going to play honorable hoops. I’m crying.”

Comments from Kevin Durant's alleged burner account on Kyrie Irving's fit next to Luka Doncic.Mandatory Credit: X user - @XPJHX1
Mandatory Credit: X user – @XPJHX1

Given that Kyrie Irving, Durant’s former teammate from the Brooklyn Nets, left the Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks midway through the 2022-23 season, it would appear that the user is throwing shade at both Irving and Doncic.

Meanwhile, another chat exchange revealed that the user subtly took a shot at Jokic, too, by asking:

“Any word about Jokic turnovers?”

Comments from Kevin Durant's alleged burner account on Nikola Jokic.Mandatory Credit: X user - @PlayoffSports_
Mandatory Credit: X user – @PlayoffSports_

There isn’t a specific timeline for when this comment was made. But in light of a recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where Kevin Durant recorded eight turnovers, such a message appears to be an attempt at deflecting.

Although the current situation is complicated enough, another screenshot could prove to be even more compromising. While reacting to a post suggesting that Durant is in support of genocide, the X user responded:

“If they need drones!! We got ya.”

Comments from Kevin Durant's alleged burner account on drones.Mandatory Credit: X user - @PlayoffSports_
Mandatory Credit: X user – @PlayoffSports_

Recent reports revealed Kevin Durant’s investment in a drone company named Skydio, which supposedly supplies weapons to the IDF in Israel. Given the gravity of the situation in the region, specifically involving populated areas in Gaza, backing such a company reflects poorly on the Rockets’ superstar.

For the most part, if NEON’s statement is to be believed, then Durant may not have much reason to worry. However, until the situation either dies down or is cleared up, the forward may find himself in a tough position.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Anthony Edwards Criticizes Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic For Not Playing All-Star Game Seriously Anthony Edwards Criticizes Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic For Not Playing All-Star Game Seriously
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like