Anthony Edwards And Other USA Stars Credit Victor Wembanyama For Improving The All-Star Game

The 2026 All-Star Game was one of the most engaging iterations of the event in a long time, and the participants made sure to give credit where it was due. With Victor Wembanyama issuing the challenge to the other players, the USA All-Stars certainly responded.

All-Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards was one of the players who benefited the most from the competitive environment. While addressing the atmosphere after the first game, he praised Victor Wembanyama by stating:

“I ain’t gonna lie. Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard, and it’s hard not to match that. So s**t, that’s what happened.”

In the first game, Victor Wembanyama led by example, posting a game-high 14 points and six rebounds. Although his team lost on the back of a game-winning shot by Scottie Barnes in overtime, it was evident that the energy surrounding the event had shifted.

Apart from Edwards, Jalen Brunson also credited Wembanyama for his effort in making the game competitive during his post-game media availability.

“I mean, yeah. I think Wemby’s a leader. The way he carries himself is fantastic for this game. I think he’s done a great job, and you see what his impact is on and off the court around this game. So he’s just doing what he does,” Brunson shared.

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker also had some positive comments about Victor Wembanyama’s desire to win the All-Star Game, adding:

“I know the World guys wanted to win. I know Victor (Wembanyama) wanted to win badly. You could see it. And I know our team did.”

Although the World team appeared stacked, some of their best players were available in a limited capacity for the game. Despite suffering a 0-2 record in the round-robin stages of the event, Wembanyama put up an impressive fight, an eye-catching spectacle for fans who were looking forward to a more competitive event.

Victor Wembanyama at NBA All-Star 2026: 🌍 33 PTS

🌍 8 REB

🌍 3 BLK

🌍 10-13 FGM

🌍 20 MIN pic.twitter.com/6rGzKZIvBb — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

In accordance with Devin Booker’s statement, however, Victor Wembanyama’s desire to win was only reflected in his post-game comments. While addressing his team’s defensive collapse in the game against USA Stars, he revealed why he appeared visibly frustrated with the display.

“Yeah, it was our second time allowing a three when we shouldn’t have in the game,” he stated. “It’s really only one quarter, so I would have expected us to be smarter right here, so that was disappointing. But I think being honest with ourselves is good. It’s a game we love, and it’s a game I personally cherish. So being competitive is the least I can do.”

Wembanyama’s comment potentially points to a more promising future for the All-Star Game moving forward. With more players actively seeking to put on a more competitive display, this could mark the revival of the All-Star Weekend’s biggest event.