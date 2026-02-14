Victor Wembanyama Vows To Bring Competitiveness Back To All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama shares why energy and ball movement can make the NBA All-Star Game more competitive.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On the eve of the 2026 All-Star showdown, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama vowed to set the example for his fellow NBA stars. In a chat with the media, Wemby explained his plan for bringing life back to All-Star weekend, beginning with increasing the competitive atmosphere of Sunday’s big game.

“Exclamation-point plays, playing in a solid manner and sharing the ball with energy,” Wembanyama told Dave McMenamin on Saturday when asked how he planned to set a competitive tone. “If you share that energy, people feel like they have a responsibility to share it back to you. I’m confident in the way it’s going to go.”

The All-Star game has traditionally been a big deal for NBA fans. It used to be the best place to see the game’s best and most influential players come together. In modern times, however, the effort has been lacking. With scores often hovering near or surpassing 200 points per game, the All-Star game has been relegated to a borderline shootout.

Of course, if you ask Kevin Durant (two-time champion), the All-Star game has always been more relaxed as players prioritize their own health and durability over performance in a meaningless game. After watching old clips from past decades, he’s not convinced that there’s been a downgrade in quality.

“People at home are complaining about the game and the intensity of it. I don’t think we’ll ever get past that, but to see everybody still here, showing up, doing their jobs, pushing the game forward through this weekend, you go around the city, it’s so much energy in the city, so many past greats,” said Durant. “I wanted to see what the big deal was and if it was really that much intensity, like Game 7, like y’all said it was back then. And it wasn’t,” Durant said. “The intensity the older generation has been talking about, I don’t know if I’ve seen it, you know?”

Regardless of the event’s evolution, fans are not happy with its current state. While nobody’s expecting these guys to act like it’s a playoff game, some semblance of intensity, emotion, and effort would go a long way in improving the overall experience for everyone.

It’s hard to say what will get things to change in the way that fans want, but Victor’s commitment is a start. If he can set the example early and open the game with a competitive mindset, it could end up spreading to everyone on the court. By dictating the tone and being the first to play hard, Wembanyama is encouraging others to do the same, and it could give us our best All-Star game in years.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) sit on the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Ron Harper Fires A Shot At LeBron James When Asked About His Sons Playing In The NBA
Next Article Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Jaylen Brown Calls For NBA To Introduce 1-On-1 Tournament; Names Luka Doncic Among Players He’d Challenge
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like