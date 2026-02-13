LeBron James Addresses All-Star Criticism, Luka Doncic’s Playmaking And First Time Seeing Austin Reaves

LeBron James speaks his mind on the recent All-Star game criticism, Luka Doncic's epic playmaking vision and what it was it like when he first saw Austin Reaves.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers defeated the Mavericks comfortably tonight in a 124-104 win at the Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James led the Lakers and became the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double: 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds while shooting 10-20 from the floor (50.0 FG%) and 2-7 from beyond the arc (28.5 3P%).

But before the game tonight, he sat down with his podcast co-host, the NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, for a conversation on the sidelines on the eve of the All-Star weekend for Prime’s coverage of the league to discuss what’s happening around the league and the Lakers in particular.

“I heard Wemby say that, and a couple of other guys say that. I’ve seen KD’s remarks as well, so it’s an obligation to play the game we love at a high-level especially for the fans and the people that love our game,” said James when Steve Nash asked him about the narrative around the All-Star game.

While James acknowledged Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant’s controversial remarks, he did not seemingly address them directly since he was in a conflicted position with his teammate, Luka Doncic.

Subsequently, Nash asked him to talk about his teammates, Doncic and Austin Reaves. James credited Doncic’s ability to read defenses, anticipate play development, and the reaction of defenders.

“One of the things you see in great playmakers is that they see things before they happen. Luka has that vision and anticipation of knowing things will happen before they happen,” said James.

Furthermore, Nash dove into what the process of recruitment was like for Austin Reaves, seeing his development over the years. James went back to recalling what it was like when he first saw him play and how he has improved since.

“When we got him, I went back on YouTube and watched a lot of his tape and a lot of his games, and I did see the shiftiness. I saw a lot of left-right crossovers, right-to-left crossovers, snatchback threes, things of that nature.”

“And you could see that shiftiness and say, ‘It’s not a regular white boy right here. He’s playing the game.’ You’re like, ‘he’s got some sauce to him. You know, when you have guys that can process and store information and execute it with talent, you’re like, ‘that guy can make things happen in our league.'”

“And listen, the guy does two things: he plays golf, and he plays ball, he’s not a guy that worries about anything else. He cares about his family, he cares about the game of basketball, and he cares about his swing, so I can respect that,” concluded James.

James surpassed Karl Malone’s record tonight for being the oldest player in the league with a triple-double. Heading into his 22nd All-Star game, James assures he will play at a high level whenever he gets on the floor during the coveted weekend.

Considering the amount of drama that has surfaced in the build-up to the All-Star game, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers’ veteran superstar steps up to set the standard for other players to follow.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images LeBron, Reaves Power Lakers Past Mavericks in 124-104 Statement Win Before All-Star Break
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like