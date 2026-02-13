Scottie Pippen Places Michael Jordan’s Dream Team Sneakers For Auction, Price Could Skyrocket To $2.5 Million

Scottie Pippen didn’t just build a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls, he held onto every piece of it. Championship jerseys, trophies, personal keepsakes from the biggest moments. He kept it all, not just to be remembered as one of the greats, but to preserve what made him one in the first place.

Now, more than 50 items from Pippen’s personal collection are going up for auction through Sotheby’s in March, with estimates suggesting the entire lot could bring in over $6 million. But one item is stealing the show, and it’s not even his.

A pair of “Olympic” Air Jordan 7s that Michael Jordan wore during the Dream Team’s gold medal run at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is expected to fetch between $1.5 and $2.5 million. Jordan gave the shoes to Pippen in the locker room after the final game and signed both heels. They’ve been in Pippen’s possession ever since.

“These are some shoes that I collected after the Gold medal round game. I decided to keep Michael’s shoes, as well as my shoes, from the last game. I still got Jordan’s orthotics in here. It’s the secret to Michael Jordan being able to fly. I may even dunk if I get these on.”

The Athletic’s Brooks Peck reported on several standout pieces heading to auction. A red Chicago Bulls jersey Pippen wore in Games 1 and 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, the final chapter of “The Last Dance”, is valued between $250,000 and $300,000. The jersey he wore during Michael Jordan’s famous 1997 “Flu Game” could go for $300,000 to $500,000.

There’s also a white Bulls jersey from three games in the 1996 NBA Finals, estimated at $200,000 to $250,000, along with a red jersey from the 1992 Finals ($50,000 to $70,000). Jerseys from Pippen’s first and last All-Star appearances in 1990 and 1997 are each valued between $50,000 and $70,000.

His 1992 Dream Team Olympic gold medal game jersey is listed at $60,000 to $80,000, and one from his days at Central Arkansas could bring $40,000 to $60,000. The collection also includes six replica championship trophies ($200,000 to $400,000), his 1994 All-Star MVP trophy ($30,000 to $50,000), his Hall of Fame trophy ($10,000 to $15,000), and his 1992 Team USA medal ceremony jacket ($100,000 to $200,000). Pippen said via Sotheby’s press release:

“Now, it feels like the right time to share these pieces and let others carry their stories forward. I’m excited to give fans and collectors the chance to own these special items, to connect with the history and memories they represent, and to experience a part of the journey I was lucky enough to live. I hope they bring the same kind of pride, joy, and love of the game that they’ve given me throughout my career.”

If the Jordans hit the high end of their estimate, they would be in range of setting a new record. The most expensive sneakers ever sold are still Michael Jordan’s game-worn Air Jordan XIII from the 1998 NBA Finals, which went for $2.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction in 2023. There was also a set of six Air Jordans, one from each of Jordan’s championship-clinching games, that sold for $8 million in 2024, though that was offered as a complete collection rather than individual pairs.