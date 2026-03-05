Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Me’Arah Turns Heads After Dominant SEC Tournament Performance

Shaquille O’Neal ended his NBA career as arguably one of the greatest centers to ever step onto an NBA court. His legacy in the basketball world is enormous and isn’t something that can be easily achieved. That’s a challenge his son, Shareef O’Neal have learned after his unsuccessful exploits as an NBA player, impacted by personal health issues. But there’s another young O’Neal who might soon make a name for herself in this sport.

Me’Aarah O’Neal is one of Shaq’s four children with Shaunie O’Neal. She’s currently playing for the Florida Gators and has averaged 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds as a guard in her sophomore season. Me’Aarah’s talents might soon be visible on the biggest stage, as the Gators look poised to make it to the Women’s NCAA National Tournament this month. Her Gators are currently competing in the SEC Tournament, with Me’Aarah playing a crucial role in their 88-68 win over Mississippi State in the first round.

The 19-year-old Me’Aarah put up 22 points and four rebounds in just 23 minutes of action as the Gators pulled off an impressive wire-to-wire win to open the tournament. Her performance turned heads and led to reactions on social media.

Outside her mother, Shaunie, and brother Shaqir, who reacted to the performance, fans were buzzing at the thought of another star O’Neal dominating in basketball.

“She’s the real deal,“ said one fan.

“If she works with Angel Reese over the summer on being underweight in the post, she will be scary next season. Hopefully, she transfers to LSU lol,” said a fan wanting to see Me’Aarah work with Angel Reese.

“She will be better than Angel Reese,” said one fan trying to make a bold take.

“Get it, Me’arah! Lead them Lady Gators to victory!” said another fan.

“She can shoot that thang,” said a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEC Network (@secnetwork)

Me’Arah O’Neal might be a WNBA prospect in a couple of years, as she still has two years of college ball ahead of her before she can consider taking the step to the WNBA. Roster spots in the league are limited, so O’Neal will have to earn her way on the court. Her brother Shareef can attest from his experience that succeeding at the professional level won’t be as easy.

Shareef never wound up making an NBA appearance after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Despite getting an opportunity with his father’s former team in Los Angeles Lakers, for the 2022 Summer League, he never wound up getting another NBA contract offer outside of a one-day stint with the Sacramento Kings.

Me’Aarah’s brother, Shaqir, is also playing college hoops as a senior season for Sacramento State. There is no NBA buzz around Shaqir, so his final year as a college player will likely be his final taste of high-level competition, unless he has an overseas career.

At this point, Me’Aarah might genuinely be the best second-generation hooper in the O’Neal family. Whether her career reaches the professional level remains to be seen, but her performances for the Gators are generating nationwide buzz. Hopefully, she can make a tournament run this season with her father watching to cheer her on.