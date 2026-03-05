Draymond Green Defends Hawks’ Magic City Night After Spurs Player Criticism: “Cardi B Is Selling Out Stadiums”

The Atlanta Hawks are doing a fan event on March 16 for their game against the Orlando Magic that has divided opinion in the NBA. The ‘Magic City Night’ in the State Farm Arena is being heralded by some as a progressive recognition of Atlanta’s culture, while others are slamming it as disrespectful to women. Golden State Warriors legend Draymond Green has weighed in with his opinions on the matter.

After San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet issued a lengthy statement condemning the Hawks and the NBA for doing something that is ‘complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.’ While Kornet’s argument isn’t baseless, it has led to many criticising the center for his take. But Draymond Green shared a nuanced opinion on the matter on the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show.’ The four-time NBA Champion declared he supports the event and tackled Kornet’s comments.

“I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that’s the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you’re condemning something – it’s actually an art. I don’t know if you’ve ever been, but if you see it in action, it’s actually a form of art that some choose to indulge in, and some choose not to indulge in. But to say that because a woman decides that that’s the art that they want to partake in and that the customer wants to take in, I think, is reflective of society’s thoughts and how they once viewed things.”

“[Cardi B is] selling out stadiums and her background would be that. I don’t think Cardi B has esteem issues. So, I think that’s actually a negative vantage point on these women that are in this line of work; that because they choose this line of work, they have esteem issues… I actually wholeheartedly disagree.”

“To say that a huge part of Atlanta culture reflects poorly on the NBA as a community, I completely disagree because the NBA as a community is a very inclusive community,” Green argued. “So why this particular night is bad for the community, I don’t quite understand it in a very inclusive community.”

“I respect how Luke Kornet feels. I respect that he made his feelings known, but I disagree with them wholeheartedly,” Green said.

It’s hard to pick a side in this debate and unilaterally declare it the correct one. Both Greena and Kornet have made very reasonable arguments, with Green’s response showing class and understanding as compared to sharing an aggressive disagreement.

Both players are making an impact for their team on the court. Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, while Kornet is averaging 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks as a backup center for Victor Wembanyama. Both these Western Conference frontcourt players have shared their strong opinions on what’s going to be an Eastern Conference clash between the Hawks and the Magic.

The commercial impact of the night might be proof enough for the Hawks to think it was a great idea, with the team receiving a lot of buzz during this debate.

This has reflected in ticket sales for this game as well. Reports suggest that ticket prices for the clash soared after the event was announced. There has reportedly also been high demand for exclusive merchandise like ‘Magic City’ sweatshirts, which are expected to be available at the game.

The in-attendance fans might not be coming for the basketball action specifically, but they’ll be coming in regardless. They’ll get a fiesty and competitive game as well, with the Hawks currently sitting 10th with a 32-31 record while the Magic are seventh with a 32-28 record.