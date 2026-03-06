Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Pacers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 PM ET.

The Lakers are 37-25 and sixth in the West, while the Pacers are 15-47 and 15th in the East. At home, the Lakers are 18-12, and the Pacers are 5-25 on the road.

The Lakers come in off a 120-113 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday, while the Pacers arrive after a 130-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. This is the first meeting of the season.

Luka Doncic leads the Lakers with 32.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Austin Reaves adds 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam is at 24.0 points and 6.7 rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard is putting up 17.2 points and 7.3 assists.

The setup is clear. The Lakers still have enough offense to win this game at home with LeBron James sidelined, and the Pacers are trying to improve their draft odds.

Injury Report

Lakers

LeBron James: Out (left elbow contusion and left foot arthritis)

Deandre Ayton: Out (left knee soreness)

Maxi Kleber: Out (lumbar back strain)

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (right Achilles tendon tear)

Ivica Zubac: Out (left ankle sprain)

Johnny Furphy: Out (right ACL tear)

Andrew Nembhard: Probable (low back and neck soreness)

Aaron Nesmith: Probable (right ankle and lower back sprain)

Pascal Siakam: Probable (left wrist sprain)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers have the stronger scoring profile. They are averaging 115.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league, and they are shooting 49.9% from the field, which ranks second. That gives them a cleaner base than the Pacers, who are at 111.3 points per game, 13th in the league, on 45.0% shooting, which is 27th.

The offense is also getting to the line at a high rate. The Lakers are attempting 26.4 free throws per game, which ranks second, and they are making 20.2 per game. The Pacers are at 23.5 attempts per game, which is middle of the pack, and they are allowing 119.7 points per game, one of the weakest defensive marks in the league.

This matchup points directly at shot quality. The Lakers do not have to live on volume threes to score. They are taking only 33.5 threes per game, but they are still putting up 115.8 because they score efficiently inside the arc and get to the foul line. Against a Pacers team allowing 119.7 points per game and 45.0% shooting on the other end, that is the clearest path to steady offense.

There is also a ball-control edge in the game script. The Lakers are at 25.5 assists per game, which ranks around the middle of the league, and 14.7 turnovers per game. That is not elite, but it is workable against a Pacers defense that has struggled to get stops over a seven-game losing streak and has allowed at least 125 points in four of its last five games.

The one clear weakness is rebounding. The Lakers are grabbing only 40.9 rebounds per game, which is near the bottom of the league. With Deandre Ayton out and LeBron unavailable, that part gets even thinner. So the clean version of this game for the Lakers is simple: shoot efficiently, get to the line, and keep the Pacers from turning missed shots into extra possessions.

Why The Pacers Have The Advantage

The Pacers can still move the ball well enough to stay functional. They are averaging 26.4 assists per game, which ranks 15th in the league, and they are taking 89.2 shots per game. Even without Tyrese Haliburton, that gives them a decent offensive structure when Nembhard and Siakam are available.

They also have a clear rebounding edge on paper. The Pacers are at 42.3 rebounds per game, while the Lakers are at 40.9. That gap is not huge, but with Deandre Ayton out and the Lakers already sitting low in total rebounds, the Pacers have a real chance to create second chances and keep the game close longer than the records suggest.

There is another opening in transition and pace. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back after the Nuggets loss, and the rotation is thinner now that James is out and Ayton is unavailable.

If the Pacers can force the Lakers to defend early in the clock and keep the game moving, they can avoid letting Doncic control every half-court possession.

The bigger problem is efficiency. The Pacers are shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.8% from three, both near the bottom third of the league. They are also scoring only 111.3 points per game. So their best chance is not to beat the Lakers with cleaner offense over 48 minutes. It is to win the possession count, get enough from Siakam and Nembhard, and make the Lakers feel the missing size.

The injury report is what narrows the margin. Haliburton is out for the season, Ivica Zubac is still out ahead of his debut, and both Siakam and Nembhard are still listed below full health. That leaves the Pacers needing a very clean game on the road, because their season-long defensive numbers do not leave much room for mistakes.

X-Factors

Luke Kennard is at 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.0% from three. His role is simple in this matchup: space the floor and punish any help that comes toward Luka Doncic. If Kennard hits early catch-and-shoot looks, the Lakers can open the lane and make the Pacers defend wider than they want to.

Jake LaRavia is putting up 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. With the Lakers short on frontcourt depth, his minutes become more important because he can rebound his position, move the ball, and give them another functional body in lineups built around spacing. If LaRavia helps the Lakers hold up on the glass, the offense gets cleaner over four quarters.

Obi Toppin is at 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. For the Pacers, he is one of the clearest sources of easy offense outside the main creators because he can run the floor, finish around the rim, and give them second-unit scoring. If Toppin brings energy and wins a few transition or put-back chances, the Pacers can keep the game closer than their overall record suggests.

Jarace Walker is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. His value here is balance. The Pacers need size, rebounding, and someone who can keep the ball moving without stalling possessions. If Walker gives them solid two-way minutes and helps on the glass, it gives the Pacers a better chance to handle the Lakers’ size issues and keep the possession battle competitive.

Prediction

The Lakers have the cleaner offensive base, and that is enough for me here. They are fifth in points per game, second in field goal percentage, and second in free throw attempts per game. The Pacers are 13th in scoring and have been giving up 119.7 points per game. If the Lakers shoot near their normal level, they should have enough even with the injuries.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Pacers 104