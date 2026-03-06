Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Nuggets host the Knicks at Ball Arena on Friday, 9:00 PM ET.

The Knicks are 40-23 and the No. 2 seed in the East, while the Nuggets are 39-24 and the No. 5 seed in the West. At home, the Nuggets are 17-12; on the road, the Knicks are 16-14.

A close loss is what the Knicks bring into this one after falling 103-100 to the Thunder on Wednesday. The Nuggets come in off a 120-113 win over the Lakers on Thursday night. The season series is 1-0 Knicks after the 134-127 double-overtime win back on February 4.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is at 28.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists, and Jamal Murray is putting up 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

Jalen Brunson is at 26.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, with Karl-Anthony Towns at 19.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The hook is simple: the first meeting turned into a long night of half-court shotmaking, and the rematch features both teams playing at an elite offensive pace this season.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring strain)

Cameron Johnson: Out (right ankle inflammation)

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Spencer Jones: Out (right shoulder strain)

Knicks

Dillon Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Miles McBride: Out (core muscle surgery)

Josh Hart: Questionable (lower back contusion)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ offense has been the loudest number in the matchup. They are scoring 120.4 points per game, shooting 49.3% from the field, and hitting 39.3% from three while making 13.7 threes per night. That is a lot to hold down for 48 minutes, even with a strong defensive team.

They also get to the line. The Nuggets attempt 26.2 free throws per game and make 21.2. In close games, that’s the easiest way to keep the scoreboard moving when shots go cold for a few possessions.

The ball movement has been steady all season. The Nuggets average 28.0 assists per game and commit 13.1 turnovers. That keeps the offense structured and reduces the kind of giveaway stretches the Knicks need to create separation on the road.

Rebounding is where the Nuggets can keep themselves safe. They are at 43.2 rebounds per game with 33.6 defensive rebounds. It’s not a dominant number, but it’s enough if they keep the Knicks from turning misses into repeated kickout threes.

The matchup angle is simple. If the Nuggets hold their normal efficiency and keep the Knicks’ offensive rebounds under control, their scoring pace usually wins at home.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The Knicks’ team profile is clean and consistent. They score 116.8 points per game, shoot 47.2% from the field, and hit 37.4% from three while making 14.7 threes per game. That gives them a stable scoring base, even in a road environment.

The shot volume has been steady, too. The Knicks take 90.3 field goal attempts per game and turn it over 13.6 times per game. That combo is the way to avoid long droughts: get shots up, avoid empty trips, and keep the game from swinging on a few sloppy minutes.

The glass is a real lever for them. The Knicks grab 46.0 rebounds per game with 12.8 offensive rebounds, which is one of the clearest ways to steal points against a high-efficiency offense. If those extra possessions show up again, it narrows the gap created by the Nuggets’ shooting.

Defensively, the Knicks have held up through the season. They allow 110.7 opponent points per game. They are not relying on chaos to defend; the baseline has been good enough to keep games inside one or two runs.

The matchup angle is direct. The Nuggets can score from everywhere, so the Knicks’ best defensive version is the one that limits second chances, keeps turnovers down, and forces the Nuggets to play in the half-court over and over.

X-Factors

Josh Hart is the Knicks’ extra-possession piece if he’s able to go. Hart is at 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. When he is active on the glass and pushing off misses, the Knicks get a few possessions that feel like “free” points.

OG Anunoby is the wing who can raise the defensive floor without changing the offense. Anunoby is putting up 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. If he can keep the matchup physical on the perimeter while still hitting open threes, the Knicks can keep the game in range long enough for the late-game execution to decide it.

Christian Braun is the Nuggets’ role player who can punish overhelp quickly. Braun is at 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. If he’s cutting behind ball-watching defenders and finishing the simple ones, the Nuggets get easy points that prevent a grinding game.

Julian Strawther is the bench scoring swing. Strawther is at 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. If he gives the Nuggets a real burst in the non-Jokic minutes, it reduces the stretches where the Knicks can steal the game with second-unit defense.

Prediction

I’m taking the Nuggets. The numbers are hard to fade at home: 120.4 points per game, 49.3% from the field, 39.3% from three, plus 26.2 free throw attempts per game. If the Knicks don’t win the offensive rebound count by a clear margin, the Nuggets’ scoring pace should control the game.

Prediction: Nuggets 119, Knicks 113