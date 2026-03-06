Lakers Down Two Starters Against Pacers In Second Night Of Back-To-Back

Lakers are shorthanded against the Pacers for second night of back-to-back.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming off a stunning road loss to the Nuggets on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without several key players tonight, for the second half of their back-to-back set. In the latest update before tip-off against the Pacers, the team dropped its latest injury report as they prepared to defend the Crypto.com Arena.

Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness), LeBron James (left elbow contusion), and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) have been ruled out for the contest, leaving the Lakers without two starters and a versatile bench player against the Pacers. Both Ayton and James played last night and are expected to play on Sunday against the Knicks. Kleber, meanwhile, hasn’t played since March 1st, but he’s currently listed as day-to-day.

The Lakers have dealt with injuries all season long, ranging from LeBron’s sciatica to Reaves’ calf strain. The result has been a revolving rotation that has sapped any semblance of consistency for the franchise. Still, they have weathered the storm thanks to JJ Redick’s coaching and contributions from role players.

Tonight, without LeBron’s stabilizing presence or Ayton’s size in the paint, the Lakers will be vulnerable in more ways than one, but they know how to adapt by now. To make up for the absences, guys like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will have to carry more of the load. Then there are role-players such as Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart, who are also capable of scoring bursts. If any of them can provide more than their usual production, it should be enough for the Lakers to secure the win against an inferior opponent.

Against a team like the Pacers (15-47), who are still without Tyrese Haliburton, it might seem like the perfect opportunity to rest some players, but the Lakers probably shouldn’t be taking those kinds of risks right now. At sixth in the West, they are on the verge of being knocked into the play-in, and a loss today could shorten their lead to just a single game over the 7th-seeded Suns.

That’s why it’s imperative that the Lakers take care of business tonight. No matter who’s available or not, JJ Redick is going to expect the best from everyone, and that means playing with purpose, focus, and intensity on every possession. It’s going to be tough to maintain that attitude without LeBron James on the court, but it’s a chance for Luka Doncic to show that he can step up and be that leader the Lakers need him to be.

ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
