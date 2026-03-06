Lakers Down Two Starters Against Pacers In Second Night Of Back-To-Back

Coming off a stunning road loss to the Nuggets on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without several key players tonight, for the second half of their back-to-back set. In the latest update before tip-off against the Pacers, the team dropped its latest injury report as they prepared to defend the Crypto.com Arena.

Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness), LeBron James (left elbow contusion), and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) have been ruled out for the contest, leaving the Lakers without two starters and a versatile bench player against the Pacers. Both Ayton and James played last night and are expected to play on Sunday against the Knicks. Kleber, meanwhile, hasn’t played since March 1st, but he’s currently listed as day-to-day.

The Lakers have dealt with injuries all season long, ranging from LeBron’s sciatica to Reaves’ calf strain. The result has been a revolving rotation that has sapped any semblance of consistency for the franchise. Still, they have weathered the storm thanks to JJ Redick’s coaching and contributions from role players.

Tonight, without LeBron’s stabilizing presence or Ayton’s size in the paint, the Lakers will be vulnerable in more ways than one, but they know how to adapt by now. To make up for the absences, guys like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will have to carry more of the load. Then there are role-players such as Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart, who are also capable of scoring bursts. If any of them can provide more than their usual production, it should be enough for the Lakers to secure the win against an inferior opponent.

Against a team like the Pacers (15-47), who are still without Tyrese Haliburton, it might seem like the perfect opportunity to rest some players, but the Lakers probably shouldn’t be taking those kinds of risks right now. At sixth in the West, they are on the verge of being knocked into the play-in, and a loss today could shorten their lead to just a single game over the 7th-seeded Suns.

That’s why it’s imperative that the Lakers take care of business tonight. No matter who’s available or not, JJ Redick is going to expect the best from everyone, and that means playing with purpose, focus, and intensity on every possession. It’s going to be tough to maintain that attitude without LeBron James on the court, but it’s a chance for Luka Doncic to show that he can step up and be that leader the Lakers need him to be.